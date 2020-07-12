Hettinger's DeFoe tosses mound gem to beat Capitals

Kade Trottier was the tough-luck loser for the Capitals, despite allowing no runs over the last six innings and retiring 11 straight batters at one point.

“I like good baseball,” Capitals coach Aric Lee said. “But we made a couple mistakes in that first inning that cost us the game. Other than that, it was a real well-played baseball game.”

The difference in the game turned out to be one mistake really – a throwing error that allowed the first run to score and put another runner in scoring position.

The Capitals had barely finished taking infield before finding themselves trailing 2-0.

Dilse singled and went to second on DeFoe’s single. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch by Kade Trottier and Dilse scored when catcher Keegan Glatt overthrew Josh Lardy hoping to make a play at third base.

DeFoe went to third on the error and later scored on Bo Wilson’s single.

Six different Hettinger players had one hit, all singles.

The Capitals cut the deficit in half in their half of the first. Shea Huntington led off with a walk and went to second on a ground out. He scored on Lardy’s two-out single.