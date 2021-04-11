Helling nearly played football, before baseball came calling

“I played about one full season with the Marlins,” Helling said. “I played a pretty important role. The second time around I was one of the few veterans and they valued what I brought to the team.”

Helling also brought representation in the union. He was a Players Association representative, and a member of the negotiating committee.

“The fact that people valued me enough and respected me enough to vote me into those positions meant a lot to me,” he said.

Helling played through an era tainted by the MLB steroid scandal. He reportedly was outspoken during negotiating sessions about the use of performance-enhancing drugs and the impact they were having on the game. But his words went unheeded.

“It was a different time in the sport and things were happening that shouldn’t have been happening,” Helling recalled. “The main reason I spoke out was, I had friends who wanted to play the game the right way but they started feeling pressure to do something they didn’t want to do.