Heavy-hitting Sabers sweep St. Mary's

"It was a 2-0 count and I was licking my chops. I was looking for a fastball and that's exactly what I got, and I got a good barrel on it," he said.

The ball sailed into deep right-center, giving him plenty of time for a standup three-bagger.

Patton, a multi-sport senior, said he was pretty sure the Sabers would eventually catch up with the St. Mary's pitchers.

"I think our offense is like a ticking time bomb. ... They say hitting is contagious, and once we got a couple of guys on base things took off," he observed. "What we did today that we haven't been doing is hit with runners in scoring position."

Verily. Legacy scored 22 runs while stranding just 11 men, six in the first game and five in the second.

The Sabers went into Tuesday's twin bill with a 3-0 regional record and a 5-4 overall mark. Patton said the West Region record is the true indicator.

"Our conference record is the real us. ... Our trip out east, those were losses to two really good teams," he noted.

Legacy split with West Fargo and dropped a doubleheader to West Fargo Sheyenne on April 16 and 17.