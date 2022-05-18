Hallquist goes from walk-on to star for BSC

After high school, Michael Hallquist was planning on playing hockey.

The Fargo North grad was hoping to land a spot on a junior team, but COVID got in the way, forcing him to reconsider.

Michael Keeran, head baseball coach at Bismarck State College, had lobbied Hallquist hard to join the Mystics, even planting the seed with his parents. Shortly before classes were to start in the fall of 2020, Keeran got a call.

"I called him about two weeks before school started asking if I could possibly play on the team," Hallquist recalled. "He said I could be a walk-on and the rest is history."

It'll go down as one of the greatest late-gets in Keeran's career.

"Mike's the best walk-on I've ever had or will ever have," the BSC head coach said.

Hallquist has had a stellar two-year run with the Mystics, but his sophomore season has been sensational.

Offensively, Hallquist is hitting .467 in 122 at bats with a team-high 14 home runs, plus 63 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases. On the mound, he’s 7-1 with a 3.69 earned run average in 31 2/3 innings. When he’s not on the mound, he’s the Mystics’ second baseman.

"Mike's just a great all-around baseball player. He’s done everything we've asked of him," Keeran said. "He bunts, he hits, he hits for power, he runs, he pitches, he's good defensively, he's a good teammate. You hear coaches say guys are the total package, well, Mike's the total package."

It nearly didn't happen, though. Hallquist had intentions of playing hockey. He had 13 goals and 15 assists for the Spartans as a forward his senior year.

"I actually was going to try to play junior hockey," Hallquist said. "I thought I had a decent chance, but with COVID hitting, that kind of threw a wrench into it."

Keeran saw Hallquist playing for a Fargo Post 2 team which had several big-name players, but turns out the future Mystic might have been the best of the bunch.

"There were a lot of really nice players on that team, but if you look at college stats, I don't know if anybody's had a better career than Mike," Keeran said. "The fall of his freshman year, we didn't clash or butt heads or anything like that, but I was really hard on him because I knew how good he could be. I knew if Mike was good, we'd be good."

Both have proven to be true. Hallquist's had an All-American-caliber season for the Mystics, who are just two wins away from the NJCAA Division II World Series. BSC hosts Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College this weekend at Municipal Ballpark in a best-of-three series. The first games will be played Friday, starting at 3 p.m., weather permitting. The second and third game, if necessary, would be Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.

Huge stats, major awards, possible World Series appearance, none of that was in Hallquist's mind early on.

"My first thought was, am I going to be able to start? We had a bunch of freshmen and a lot of good players, so it was pretty competitive," he said.

Improving physically has been a key part of Hallquist's success. He's added 30 pounds of muscle and even grown an inch or two since coming to Bismarck. It's taken hard work and swallowing hard.

"It's a lot of food that sometimes you don't want to go down, but you have to put it down," he said. "And going to lift even when you don't want to."

It's paid off big time, but Hallquist has remained humble.

"Baseball, a lot of times, comes down to getting some luck," he said. "You can hit a ball really hard, and it's right at someone, and other times you can bloop one out there and get a hit."

To have the season Hallquist has had, it takes a lot more than just good fortunate. His teammates have noticed his stellar two-way performance.

"Sometimes my friends will say, 'Shohei's up to pitch,'” he joked referring to the reigning MVP of the Angels. "Doing both adds another element. It's nice to feel like I'm helping our team out however I can.

"The nice thing about playing second is that even if my arm's tired, it's a pretty short throw to first."

Keeran said Hallquist's success is no accident.

"Mike's worked really hard. He's a gym rat, a cage rat," he said. "He's addicted to getting better."

Hallquist's career will continue next season at NCAA Division II Minnesota-Crookston where he'll study software engineering. He said his time at BSC made it possible.

"I do feel fortunate with the way things have gone at Bismarck State and what it's done for me," he said. "My coaches helped me out a lot along the way and I've had great teammates. I couldn't have asked for anything more. It's been a lot of fun."

