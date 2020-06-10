Hage's eighth-inning home run lifts Fargo Post 2 to sweep of Govs

Andrew Linn threw five innings of one-hit ball as Post 2 won the first game 6-1.

The Governors came into the doubleheader on fire offensively, having scored 30 runs in their first two games. But the defending state Legion champions doused that fire.

Bismarck helped Linn by committing five errors in the first game, which fell apart when starter Skyler Riedinger was pulled after three innings so as not to be overworked early in the season.

It was 1-1 when Riedinger left.

In in second inning, Fargo’s Caden Headlee reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and went to third on a groundout before scoring on Mike Hallquist’s single in the second.

The Governors came right back in their half of the second to tie it. With one out, Isaac Pegors doubled to right-center and went to third when Dew dropped the ball after picking it up in centerfield. Pegors, who had both Bismarck hits, later scored the Governors’ only run on Jack Johnson’s sacrifice fly.