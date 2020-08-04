Grand Forks' Sorenson outduels Williston's Hill in pitching gem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cody Sorenson will be pitching at Minnesota-Crookston next season.

Williston's Garret Hill is headed to North Dakota State to play baseball.

Tuesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, both performed like college ballplayers.

Sorenson was a little better, however, as Grand Forks earned a 2-0 opening-round win at the Senior Babe Ruth Class AA state tournament.

"One mistake can cost you in a game like that," Sorenson said. "Williston's a good hitting team. When we played up there, both teams hit the crap out of the ball. I think we combined for over 40 runs. It was a different kind of game today but it feels good to get the win."

One run would've been enough for Sorenson. Featuring a fastball which topped out at 84 miles per hour, the 6-foot-3 right-hander allowed just four hits and struck out 11, including two in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

"(Hill) was throwing great. I just tried to keep my composure. I knew my team had my back the whole way," Sorenson said. "I love pitching to my guy back there (catcher) Zach Carolin. We've been buddies about 10 years now."

Hill allowed only five hits, but one mistake proved costly.