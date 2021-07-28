Graf's sparkling catch key in Fargo Post 400's comeback win over Minot

The throw was almost as good, as it one-hopped right into the glove of second baseman Kobe Senn for the double play, although Graf was surprised the throw had enough steam.

"I didn't really have much behind the throw, I didn't think, but it got there," Graf said.

Post 400 had rallied for the lead in the top half of the sixth.

Down 3-1, Tate Gustafson, Ethan Claus and Oliver Lucht singled to load the bases with one out. Easton Rerick walked on four pitches to force in Gustafson to make it 3-2, bringing Kobe Senn, the Stars' 3-hole hitter, to the plate.

Senn, who had three hits and was the winning pitcher on Tuesday, came through again, singling into center field to score Claus and Lucht to give Post 400 the lead.

"I can't think of many guys you'd like to have up there more than Kobe," Bryant said. "He's pretty locked in."

Senn finished 3-for-4. Gustafson had his second straight two-hit game out of the 8-hole for the Stars.

Graf's sparkling catch ended the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Claus pitched a perfect 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts to earn the save.