Graf's sparkling catch key in Fargo Post 400's comeback win over Minot

Caden Graf did not have a hit on Wednesday, but the Fargo Post 400 left fielder turned in the biggest play of the game.
With the Stars clinging to a 4-3 lead, the 6-foot-5 left fielder made a leaping catch against the fence to rob Minot's Hunter Ruzicka of a certain game-tying extra-base hit. Graf then fired to second base to double off Jonas Bubach to end the Vistas' threat. Post 400 closed out the 4-3 victory with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to remain unbeaten at the state Class AA Legion baseball tournament in Mandan.
It was another memorable moment for Post 400, which beat second-seeded Fargo Post 2 on Tuesday, then added a come-from-behind win over the No. 3 Vistas on Wednesday. Up next, the seventh-seeded Stars face the only other unbeaten team left, top-seeded West Fargo, today at 5 p.m.
Graf's web gem was the main reason.
"It was hit really hard. I wasn't sure if I was going to have a play on it or not," Graf said. "I kept going back and was able to reach up and grab it. Yeah, it was pretty cool. It's always fun to help your team out in a situation like that."
Off the bat of Minot standout Ruzicka, the ball seemed certain to bang off the wall or maybe even clear it.
"I thought it was off the wall for sure," Post 400 manager Ben Bryant said. "Just a great play by Caden. That ball was hit really hard."
The throw was almost as good, as it one-hopped right into the glove of second baseman Kobe Senn for the double play, although Graf was surprised the throw had enough steam.
"I didn't really have much behind the throw, I didn't think, but it got there," Graf said.
Post 400 had rallied for the lead in the top half of the sixth.
Down 3-1, Tate Gustafson, Ethan Claus and Oliver Lucht singled to load the bases with one out. Easton Rerick walked on four pitches to force in Gustafson to make it 3-2, bringing Kobe Senn, the Stars' 3-hole hitter, to the plate.
Senn, who had three hits and was the winning pitcher on Tuesday, came through again, singling into center field to score Claus and Lucht to give Post 400 the lead.
"I can't think of many guys you'd like to have up there more than Kobe," Bryant said. "He's pretty locked in."
Senn finished 3-for-4. Gustafson had his second straight two-hit game out of the 8-hole for the Stars.
Graf's sparkling catch ended the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Claus pitched a perfect 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts to earn the save.
"We like to use him for one or two innings at the end typically and he's been really good doing that," Bryant said.
Jacob Jaroszewski, a 15-year-old left-hander, worked the first six innings for Post 400 and held Minot's high-powered offense to three runs on eight hits.
"He's a young guy, but he doesn't really pitch like he's young," Bryant said of Jaroszewski. "We have a lot of confidence in him."
Jaroszewski and Claus held Minot's vaunted 1-2-3-4 hitters -- Chase Burke, Ruzicka, Trent Greek and Dylan Buchanan -- to one hit in 12 at bats. Jonas Bubach and Braedon McCarty, the 8-9 batters in Minot's lineup, each went 2-for-3. Landyn Almy had a two-run single for the Vistas in their three-run bottom of the third.
Minot faces Grand Forks in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. today, while the Stars see if they can pull another upset in the nightcap.
"These guys just don't think they're going to lose," Bryant said. "They're playing with a lot of confidence right now."
Graf agreed.
"We're playing our best baseball right now and it's just a lot of fun," he said. "We're on a roll at the right time, I guess. Hopefully we can keep it going."
