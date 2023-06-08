Two decades in, Mike Skytland looks forward to the summer as much as ever.

The Bismarck Governors manager, with nearly a .700 career winning percentage, starts his 20th season at the helm today as his team begins play at the Border Battle in Mandan.

Skytland's tenure doubles that of any previous Govs manager, dating back to the late 1920s. The decision to continue is never a difficult one for the Bismarck native.

"I love baseball and I love working with the young men we've been able to coach," he said. "It makes it a pretty easy decision to keep going. It's probably more of a year-to-year thing at this point, but I definitely still love doing it."

Skytland was an assistant coach under Gene Severson for two years and for one season under Troy Olson. Since he took over in 2004, Blaine Steiner has been his right-hand man.

"Blaine's a great guy to work with," Skytland said. "The program means a lot to him. He's a huge part of everything."

Skytland and Steiner start their 20th season with a pair of games against two Canadian teams today at Mandan Memorial Ballpark, the first of more than 40 scheduled tilts this summer.

On paper, the Govs appear to have the pitching to cover all those innings. Of the 19 players on the roster, 16 have a P by their name.

"I think pitching depth has been our strength the last few years and I can see that being the case again this summer with some of the same young men from last year and also from them showing well during the high school season," Skytland said.

The five all-state players on the roster from the high school season -- Michael Fagerland and Eli Thompson from Shiloh, Bismarck's Jace Groseclose, Legacy's Lucas Vasey and Tommy Kraljic of St. Mary's -- all pitch.

Zac Brackin, Gavin Lill and Parker Sagsveen were three of Century's top pitchers during the spring. Lill dealt at an ace level last summer for the Govs.

Marcus Butts, Jameson Johnson, Isaac Mitchell and Nick Patton all tossed key innings to help Legacy earn a trip to the state tournament.

Tanner Groseclose and Traiden Kalfell were key arms at BHS.

Matthew Porter from St. Mary's and Noah Riedinger, a 2022 graduate with one summer of Legion eligibility left, also can provide good innings. Riedinger was one of the Govs' top run producers last summer.

"Noah was one of our most consistent hitters last year in the middle of the lineup," Skytland said of Riedinger, a Century product who attended BSC. "He makes everybody around him better."

Max Vig, Carter Krueger and Ben LaDuke, all key cogs in Century's West Region tournament runner-up team, round out the roster.

Besides ample pitching, the Govs' roster also features plenty of Swiss Army knives.

"Versatility is one of the big strengths of this group. We have several guys that play multiple positions and do a good job," Skytland said. "Throughout the course of the season they enjoy doing that. They'll go play anywhere."

With little difference talent-wise from player to player on the roster, everybody will get a shot, particularly early.

"The nice thing is we play a lot of games and that gives us the opportunity to play everyone and see how things fit together," Skytland said. "The competition tends to kind of reveal itself on who we'll go with down the stretch."

The competition in Class AA again will be stiff. Already this week, Mandan swept Dickinson, which went 16-8 in the high school campaign, then added two college players Troy Berg (Jamestown) and Isaac Daley (Evangel, Mo.) to the Legion roster. Berg was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the Midgets.

Mandan, the West Region high school tournament champs, gets Lucas Burgum back after a strong season at Alexandria (Minn.) College.

"The energy and enthusiasm the first few days has been great," Skytland said. "I think we have a good mix of veteran and younger players and they're excited to get started."