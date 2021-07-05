Govs looking like they've found their groove, thanks to their gloves

Defense was a little shaky during the spring for high school baseball teams in Bismarck.
As the weather has warmed, so too has the play in the field. In their last six games, the Bismarck Governors have committed four errors. Five of the six have ended in wins, including a 2-1 triumph over heavyweight West Fargo on June 29, and a sweep of Mandan over the holiday weekend.
"The weather warming up is part of it. It's easier to play defense in the summer," said Govs manager Mike Skytland. "Credit the kids. Their concentration level has been good. We're playing clean games and that gives us a chance to beat good teams."
The Govs take a 12-7 overall record to Fargo today to face Post 400. In the Class AA standings, only West Fargo (9-1) and Fargo Post 2 (7-1) sit ahead of Bismarck (7-3).
After a 2-4 start, the Govs have went 10-3 since. The reasons why are clear.
"The biggest difference from early in the year is the pitching and defense. The last couple weeks it's been really consistent and that's made it a lot easier," Skytland said. "We still probably haven't hit the ball as well as we'd like, but when you're pitching and playing defense, you can still win games with lower run totals."
Ben Patton has emerged as the Govs' ace. Patton fired a shutout against Union Bank of Lincoln, Neb., in Omaha and then handed West Fargo its only loss of the season. He has plenty of help, however. Nearly every player on the roster is capable of eating innings.
"Ben's been great in all aspects," Skytland said. "He's a really good leader. On the mound he's given us quality starts against good teams. Defensively, we've moved him all over the field, and he's been a threat at the plate. What more could you ask?"
Patton, Carson Motschenbacher, Lucas Schell and Isaac Pegors all pitched well in sweeping Mandan Saturday and Sunday, which were significant wins.
"Mandan's a quality team. Those were two big wins for us," Skytland said. "I think they measure up with anybody and will be in the mix down the stretch."
Getting contributions up and down the lineup has been a theme of the summer, and weekend. Against the Chiefs, Miles Stiefel had a three-hit game on Sunday. Patton, Motschenbacher, Schell, Jack Johnson and Carter Klipfel each produced at least one multi-hit game.
"It seems like it's been a different guy every day," Skytland said.
The top of the Govs' lineup has been steady, typically led by Ryan Keup, Cru Walker, Jackson Uhler and Isaac Pegors, in some order. Due to having a largely interchangeable roster, Skytland is able to mix and match.
"We knew we had pretty good depth," he said.
The Govs' depth will come in handy during the busy stretch run of the season. The state tournament is pegged for July 27-31 in Mandan, but before that they play back-to-back doubleheaders this week -- today against Fargo 400 and Wednesday in Minot. The following week, they head to Dickinson (July 14) and Fargo Post 2 (July 15), followed by a three-day tournament in Jamestown (16-18).
The Govs finish with two games at Williston (July 19), a single game against Mandan the following day, and two against Fargo 400 (July 22). None of those games count in the statewide standings.
West Fargo and Fargo Post 2 are viewed as the favorites in Class AA, but the Govs split with the Patriots and still have to play Post 2.
"West Fargo is very talented and Post 2 is right there with them, but from what I've seen it looks like a pretty wide open race," Skytland said. "It should be fun to see how everything plays out."
