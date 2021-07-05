Govs looking like they've found their groove, thanks to their gloves

Defense was a little shaky during the spring for high school baseball teams in Bismarck.

As the weather has warmed, so too has the play in the field. In their last six games, the Bismarck Governors have committed four errors. Five of the six have ended in wins, including a 2-1 triumph over heavyweight West Fargo on June 29, and a sweep of Mandan over the holiday weekend.

"The weather warming up is part of it. It's easier to play defense in the summer," said Govs manager Mike Skytland. "Credit the kids. Their concentration level has been good. We're playing clean games and that gives us a chance to beat good teams."

The Govs take a 12-7 overall record to Fargo today to face Post 400. In the Class AA standings, only West Fargo (9-1) and Fargo Post 2 (7-1) sit ahead of Bismarck (7-3).

After a 2-4 start, the Govs have went 10-3 since. The reasons why are clear.

"The biggest difference from early in the year is the pitching and defense. The last couple weeks it's been really consistent and that's made it a lot easier," Skytland said. "We still probably haven't hit the ball as well as we'd like, but when you're pitching and playing defense, you can still win games with lower run totals."