Govs keep season alive with six-run inning against Fargo Post 2

The Govs showed grit, and because of it, they get to play another day.

Down 4-0 against defending state champion Fargo Post 2 after five innings, Bismarck scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 6-4 win and keep their season alive Thursday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

"Just really excited for the kids. Down 4-0 in the sixth against Post 2, you know you have a lot of work in front of you," said Governors manager Mike Skytland. "Even when we were down, the kids were upbeat, so to come through that adversity and find a way, just really proud of the kids."

The Govs’ six-run eruption came with one out and nobody on.

Ben Patton got it started with a double and went to third on a single by Jack Johnson.

With runners on the corners, Jackson Uhler made it 4-1 with a single on a 1-2 pitch. Miles Stiefel worked a seven-pitch walk to load the bases for Carson Motschenbacher, who was hit on the first pitch, forcing Johnson in to make it 4-2.

Jackson Klipfel kept the merry-go-round moving with a single on an 0-1 count to pull the Govs within one at 4-3.