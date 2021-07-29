Govs keep season alive with six-run inning against Fargo Post 2

The Govs showed grit, and because of it, they get to play another day.
Down 4-0 against defending state champion Fargo Post 2 after five innings, Bismarck scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 6-4 win and keep their season alive Thursday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
"Just really excited for the kids. Down 4-0 in the sixth against Post 2, you know you have a lot of work in front of you," said Governors manager Mike Skytland. "Even when we were down, the kids were upbeat, so to come through that adversity and find a way, just really proud of the kids."
The Govs’ six-run eruption came with one out and nobody on.
Ben Patton got it started with a double and went to third on a single by Jack Johnson.
With runners on the corners, Jackson Uhler made it 4-1 with a single on a 1-2 pitch. Miles Stiefel worked a seven-pitch walk to load the bases for Carson Motschenbacher, who was hit on the first pitch, forcing Johnson in to make it 4-2.
Jackson Klipfel kept the merry-go-round moving with a single on an 0-1 count to pull the Govs within one at 4-3.
Pinch-hitter Noah Riedinger wasted no time in his first at bat of the game, ripping a single into left field to score Stiefel with the tying run.
With the bases still loaded, Cru Walker put the Govs in front, doubling on a 1-2 pitch to score Motschenbacher and Klipfel.
"It was a team effort. There were a lot of good at bats in that inning," Skytland said. "They say hitting is contagious, that was a pretty good example of that."
With the Govs suddenly in front, closer Isaac Pegors got the call. As usual, Pegors slammed the door, firing two scoreless innings.
Pegors has excelled in a relief role dating back to the high school season for the Legacy Sabers.
"He's really comfortable in that role," Skytland said. "When we put him out there, we feel really good about our chances."
Before Pegors, Jackson Uhler kept the Govs in the game with five solid innings.
"Really gutty effort by Jackson against a good hitting team. He definitely gave us what we needed," Skytland said.
Klipfel was the lone Gov with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3.
Thomas Simon had two of Post 2's knocks.
Up next for the Govs is a 5 p.m. game against 3-0 Fargo Post 400.
"400's playing really good baseball right now. To beat the teams they have is pretty impressive," Skytland said. "You get to this point and everybody has earned it. They're all good teams. We're excited to still have a shot. We're looking forward to tomorrow."
Minot 5, Grand Forks 4
Minot kept its season alive with a 5-4 win over Grand Forks in the first game of the day.
The Vistas scored three in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. Grand Forks scored one in the sixth and rallied for two more in the seventh and had the go-ahead run on base in the seventh.
Dylan Buchanan had two of Minot's six hits, including an RBI-double.
Winning pitcher Trent Greek allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings.
