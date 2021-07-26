Govs hope to make tournament runs in the heat

Of the seven teams in the state Class AA Legion tournament, the Bismarck Governors have wins over all but one of them.
On the other hand, the Govs also have lost to all but one.
When the tournament begins today at 10 a.m. in the searing heat in Mandan, the Govs have legit hopes of making a run.
"We have a confident group," Govs coach Mike Skytland said. "They like to compete and they're looking forward to playing any team they're up against."
The Govs, seeded fourth, face Grand Forks in the third game today. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Bismarck won both games between the two teams this season. Fargo Post 2, the tournament's defending champion and No. 2 seed, is the lone squad Bismarck did not beat in its 20-14 summer.
The Govs have not played in a week, but Skytland believes his team is poised for a strong showing.
"I feel good that our team is putting all three phases together," he said. "We'll need to be at our best. The depth in the (tournament) field is pretty strong."
The West Fargo Patriots are the No. 1 seed and have recent history of success in Mandan. Sheyenne won the Class A high school title in early June. West Fargo took fifth.
The Govs and Post 2 are the only teams to beat West Fargo in counters this summer. Ben Patton tossed a gem for Bismarck on June 30 in a 2-1 victory.
In a tournament of this length, five days for the two teams that make it to the championship on Saturday, pitching depth will be crucial. The Govs have that.
Nine players on the roster have thrown 15 innings or more. Jackson Uhler has tossed a team-high 34 2/3 franes, which is one more out than Patton has recorded. Both have earned run averages in the 2s. Uhler is 5-0. Patton 4-1.
Cru Walker (22 2/3) and Ryan Keup (22 1/3) have started five games each. Isaac Pegors has four saves in 16 2/3 innings and has allowed only four earned runs.
"Pitching has been our rock all year," Skytland said. "We've been able to use a number of guys and they've all done a really nice job. That's been the main strength of our team."
The offense has been hit and miss, but they do own a team batting average of .304, with 11 home runs.
Pegors has clubbed five long balls. The Legacy High slugger also leads the lineup in batting average (.393), slugging percentage (.696) and RBIs (33).
Patton and Jack Johnson, both recent Legacy High grads, each have two homers and a combined 50 RBIs, 24 for Patton and 26 for Johnson.
Patton is hitting .333 in 108 at bats, while Miles Stiefel, one of a handful of capable catchers on the roster, carries a .391 average into the tournament across 69 plate appearances.
Noah Riedinger (.324) and Lucas Schell (.317) are hitting over .300. Uhler (.298), Keup (.286) and Johnson (.284) are close.
"We've been up and down throughout the year, but we've hit the ball pretty well lately, so that's encouraging going into the state tournament," Skytland said.
This week's winner earns a trip to the Central Plains Regional next week in Sioux Falls, S.D. The last team standing will have earned it not only for their on-field performance, but also the physical endurance required to withstand a week's worth of temperatures expected to be at or near 100 degrees.
"It's the hottest summer I can remember in a very long time," Skytland said. "The kids, my hat's off to them, because they've done a really good job managing it. It hasn't been easy."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com