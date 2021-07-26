Govs hope to make tournament runs in the heat

Of the seven teams in the state Class AA Legion tournament, the Bismarck Governors have wins over all but one of them.

On the other hand, the Govs also have lost to all but one.

When the tournament begins today at 10 a.m. in the searing heat in Mandan, the Govs have legit hopes of making a run.

"We have a confident group," Govs coach Mike Skytland said. "They like to compete and they're looking forward to playing any team they're up against."

The Govs, seeded fourth, face Grand Forks in the third game today. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Bismarck won both games between the two teams this season. Fargo Post 2, the tournament's defending champion and No. 2 seed, is the lone squad Bismarck did not beat in its 20-14 summer.

The Govs have not played in a week, but Skytland believes his team is poised for a strong showing.

"I feel good that our team is putting all three phases together," he said. "We'll need to be at our best. The depth in the (tournament) field is pretty strong."

The West Fargo Patriots are the No. 1 seed and have recent history of success in Mandan. Sheyenne won the Class A high school title in early June. West Fargo took fifth.