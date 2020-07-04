Govs hold off late push from Chiefs, cap holiday sweep

Down 10-1, the Chiefs rallied for four runs in their last at bat and had the tying run in the on-deck circle before the uprising ended.

"Both Ben and Cru had really good stuff," Govs coach Mike Skytland said. "They got us deep into the game and gave us a chance to win."

Slowing down the streaking Chiefs is no small feat. Mandan (10-15) had won eight of its last nine games before Friday.

"Mandan's been playing well, no question about it," Skytland said. "They were swinging the bats really well in Minot last weekend, so to be able to hold them down for the most part the last two days, that's a credit to our pitching and our defense."

The Chiefs had 11 hits in Saturday's game after being held to just one by Patton on Friday, but they were forced to play uphill both games.

"We've had some early- and mid-game struggles, and that happens sometimes when you're playing a lot of young guys against quality teams," said Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid. "It was nice to see us show some fight late. Obviously, some of the pressure was off, but we were able to string some good at bats together and make it interesting."

Isaac Huettl banged out three hits in four at bats for the Chiefs, who scored 69 runs in their 8-1 stretch.