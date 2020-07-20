Govs get 10-inning win in Grand Forks; game 2 rained out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took 10 innings but the Bismarck Governors got out of Grand Forks with a big win Monday night.

Skyler Riedinger and Cade Feeney combined to throw 10 shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Grand Forks Blue Devils. Game 2 of the doubleheader started, but did not finish. The skies in Grand Forks opened in the bottom of the third inning. After nearly an hour delay, the game was called.

Depending on what happens in the last week of the regular season, the Govs may have to return to Grand Forks to play the rained out game next week. Both the Govs and Grand Forks are in the hunt for the 2 seed.

With the win, the Govs improved to 10-5 in statewide games. Grand Forks is 8-5 with four to play.

Riedinger tossed seven shutout innings for Bismarck, allowing just four hits. Feeney earned the win, working out of jams in the ninth and 10th innings.

“Any time you get 10 shutout innings from your pitchers, you have to like that,” said Governors coach Mike Skytland. “Both Sky and Cade were really good. They got in a couple jams but were able to work out of them.”

It took 10 innings for either team to do so with Grand Forks giving the Govs a little help.