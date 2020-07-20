Govs get 10-inning win in Grand Forks; game 2 rained out

It took 10 innings but the Bismarck Governors got out of Grand Forks with a big win Monday night.
Skyler Riedinger and Cade Feeney combined to throw 10 shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Grand Forks Blue Devils. Game 2 of the doubleheader started, but did not finish. The skies in Grand Forks opened in the bottom of the third inning. After nearly an hour delay, the game was called.
Depending on what happens in the last week of the regular season, the Govs may have to return to Grand Forks to play the rained out game next week. Both the Govs and Grand Forks are in the hunt for the 2 seed.
With the win, the Govs improved to 10-5 in statewide games. Grand Forks is 8-5 with four to play.
Riedinger tossed seven shutout innings for Bismarck, allowing just four hits. Feeney earned the win, working out of jams in the ninth and 10th innings.
“Any time you get 10 shutout innings from your pitchers, you have to like that,” said Governors coach Mike Skytland. “Both Sky and Cade were really good. They got in a couple jams but were able to work out of them.”
It took 10 innings for either team to do so with Grand Forks giving the Govs a little help.
Ben Patton, who had three of Bismarck's eight hits in the game, led off the top of the 10th with a single. Patton went to second on a sac bunt and third on a passed ball but was still there with two outs.
Grand Forks relief pitcher Zachary Carolina got Connor Hanson to ground toward second base but the ball was misplayed, allowing Patton to score. The Govs tacked on one more run for insurance. After Feeney walked, Cru Walker singled home Hanson for a 2-0 lead.
Bismarck, meanwhile, played 10 error-free innings.
“We played well defensively,” Skytland said. “That, and our pitching, are why we were able to come out on top.”
The Govs are right back at it tonight, hosting West Fargo in one nine-inning game Bismarck still has four dates on the schedule, but none count in the statewide standings.
“We’ve kind of been struggling with the bats here a little bit. It kind of comes and goes and that’s the nature of it,” Skytland said. “Hopefully we can play with the confidence down the stretch and find our groove at the plate.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
