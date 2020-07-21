Govs blanked twice by West Fargo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Fargo freshman Casey Clemenson wasn’t expected to be the Patriots’ ace in the whole, but it’s turning out that way.

The young left-hander tossed his second shutout of the season on Tuesday, giving up just one bloop single in a 7-0 Senior Babe Ruth win over the Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

That was just the start of a long night for the Governors, who had only two singles in a 2-0 loss in the nightcap.

Clemenson struck out five and walked two and retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced.

“I just got early outs and let my defense do most of the work,” Clemenson said. “I focused more on location and trying to get them get themselves out rather than me striking them out.”

The only hit Clemenson allowed was Connor Weikum’s bloop single to centerfield with two outs in the second inning. Two other hard-hit balls to the left side were booted for errors. None of Bismarck’s five baserunners reached second base.