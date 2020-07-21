Govs blanked twice by West Fargo

West Fargo freshman Casey Clemenson wasn’t expected to be the Patriots’ ace in the whole, but it’s turning out that way.
The young left-hander tossed his second shutout of the season on Tuesday, giving up just one bloop single in a 7-0 Senior Babe Ruth win over the Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
That was just the start of a long night for the Governors, who had only two singles in a 2-0 loss in the nightcap.
Clemenson struck out five and walked two and retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced.
“I just got early outs and let my defense do most of the work,” Clemenson said. “I focused more on location and trying to get them get themselves out rather than me striking them out.”
The only hit Clemenson allowed was Connor Weikum’s bloop single to centerfield with two outs in the second inning. Two other hard-hit balls to the left side were booted for errors. None of Bismarck’s five baserunners reached second base.
“To be honest, we didn’t anticipate him throwing much for us this year. It’s his first year in the program,” West Fargo coach Jordan Rheault said. “He’s 2-1. He lost to a really good Eden Prairie (Minn.) team 3-2 and had this shutout and another shutout. He was on one of our younger teams and when he came up he was ready for it.”
Clemenson’s teammates staked him to a 3-0 lead after the first half-inning.
“That takes a lot of pressure off of me. I like to have a three-run lead,” Clemenson said.
On the other hand, three-run leads have been hard to come by for the Governors. Runs flowed like water before July 13, but then the tap ran dry. They’re scored more than two runs just once in their last six games.
“It seems to be one of those team things right now, we haven’t been scoring,” Bismarck coach Mike Skytland said. “I’m not sure any baseball team gets though the season without having one of those.”
Isaac Pegors took the loss for the Governors in the opener. Control issues plagued him in the first and third innings as the Patriots went up 4-0. They jumped on Pegors for three runs in the top of the first.
With one out, Quade Peters walked and went to second on Dustin Mertz’s single. Ryan Reynolds then drew one of Pegors’ six walks to load the bases.
Runners moved up and Peters scored the opening run on the first of Pegors’ two wild pitches. With two outs, Anthony Villanueva singled in Mertz and Reynolds.
“It sure doesn’t help,” Skytland said of the early deficit. “Then you can’t do any running type stuff. Teams like to play from ahead.”
Clemenson, meanwhile, kept the Governors in check.
The Patriots added a run in the third thanks to three walks, a wild pitch and a fielder’s choice groundout to go up 4-0.
Pegors left after four innings having given up four hits and was replaced by Jackson Uhler, who went the rest of the way.
Uhler gave up Cooper Borchardt’s run-scoring single in the fifth and Abe Hestdalen’s two-run pinch-hit double in the seventh.
Villanueva and Borchardt had two hits apiece.
Bismarck catcher Cru Walker kept things from getting worse by throwing out would be base-stealers at third and second.
Lance Oster didn’t get nearly as much run support from the Patriots in the second game, but he didn’t need it. Oster struck out six and walked two in six innings. Villanueva worked a perfect seventh for the save.
Nic Devine took the loss for Bismarck despite giving up just two earned runs over six strong innings.
Reynolds had two hits, including a double and scored a run for West Fargo.
Bismarck's lone hits were by Ben Patton and Colton Schulte.
The Govs are back in action on Monday with a doubleheader in Mandan against the Chiefs. Neither game counts in the statewide standings.
