Govs beat Chiefs in the heat

Down 1-0, the Bismarck Governors scored eight unanswered runs en route to an 8-1 win over the Mandan Chiefs on Saturday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Carter Klipfel's one-out two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning gave the Govs their first lead at 2-1.

Leading 3-1, Jack Johnson delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1. The next batter, Noah Riedinger, pushed the lead to 5-1 with a two-run base hit.

Johnson finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI. Ben Patton went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Carter Klipfel also had two knocks as the Govs outhit the Chiefs 8-4.

Isaac Huettl, who went 2-for-4 in the game, drove in Seth Arenz in the bottom of the third to make it 1-0 Mandan.

Ben Kleinknecht, Mandan starting pitcher, held the Govs scoreless through the first four innings, but was touched up for seven runs -- six earned -- in his six-inning outing in 104-degree heat.

Carson Motschenbacher went the first four innings on the mound for the Govs to earn the win. Lucas Schell fired three scoreless, with a pair of strikeouts, to earn the save.

The Chiefs host the Govs again on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0