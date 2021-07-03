 Skip to main content
Govs beat Chiefs in the heat
050221-spt-baseball2.jpg

Carson Motschenbacher pitched four innings to earn the win in the Bismarck Governors' 8-1 victory over the Mandan Chiefs at Memorial Ballpark on Saturday.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Down 1-0, the Bismarck Governors scored eight unanswered runs en route to an 8-1 win over the Mandan Chiefs on Saturday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Carter Klipfel's one-out two-run triple in the top of the fifth inning gave the Govs their first lead at 2-1.

Leading 3-1, Jack Johnson delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-1. The next batter, Noah Riedinger, pushed the lead to 5-1 with a two-run base hit.

Johnson finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI. Ben Patton went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Carter Klipfel also had two knocks as the Govs outhit the Chiefs 8-4.

Isaac Huettl, who went 2-for-4 in the game, drove in Seth Arenz in the bottom of the third to make it 1-0 Mandan.

Ben Kleinknecht, Mandan starting pitcher, held the Govs scoreless through the first four innings, but was touched up for seven runs -- six earned -- in his six-inning outing in 104-degree heat.

Carson Motschenbacher went the first four innings on the mound for the Govs to earn the win. Lucas Schell fired three scoreless, with a pair of strikeouts, to earn the save.

The Chiefs host the Govs again on Sunday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Bismarck Governors 8, Mandan Chiefs 1

Bismarck;000;034;1;--;8;8;0

Mandan;001;000;0;--;1;4;3

Carson Motschenbacher, Lucas Schell (5) and Cru Walker. Ben Kleinknecht, Stetson Kuntz (7) and Isaac Huettl. W—Motschenbacher. L—Kleinknecht. Save--Schell.

Highlights: Bismarck – Walker 1-4 R; Isaac Pegors 0-3 R; Ben Patton 2-3 2 R; Jack Johnson 2-2 2 R, 2 RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Carter Klipfel 2-3 3B, R, 2 RBI; Jackson Klipfel 0-2 2 RBI; Motschenbacher 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Schell 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Mandan – Isaac Huettl 2-4 RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-3; Preston McElvaney 1-3 2B; Seth Arenz 0-1 R; Kleinknecht 6 IP, 7 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO; Kuntz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 SO.

