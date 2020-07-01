Govs' bats speak loudly in sweep

"It seemed we just missed a couple of (hittable) pitches the first time through the lineup. ... The second time through we put better swings on them," Governors head coach Mike Skytland said.

"I really liked our at-bats," Skytland continued. "It wasn't just one guy. The idea that hitting is contagious seemed to apply."

Indeed, all nine Governors starters rapped basehits off Callies and his successor, Jackson Bellerud. Feeney led the parade with a mixed bag -- a ground ball single to left, a bunt single and his lights-out round-tripper. He finished with three RBIs. Colton Schulte plated two men with a single to right-center in the fourth.

Hinsz went the distance for the win, surrendering two runs, one unearned, on nine hits. His pitch count was 81 with 46 strikes.

Skytland said Hinsz, normally an infielder, will get other opportunities on the mound.

"He's pitched a couple of other times. This is his first (statewide) game. He'll be right in the (pitching) mix. He's a veteran. He'll always give us a good effort," Skytland said.

Governors 12, Stars 7

The Governors appeared ready to invoke the mercy rule in the second game, as well, jumping off to a 10-2 lead after five innings.