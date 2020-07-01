Govs' bats speak loudly in sweep

People who keep track of such things generally acknowledge there's a penalty to be paid during a baseball pitcher's third trip through the opposing batting order.
However, the bell tolled for Fargo Post 400 right-hander Ben Callies the second time through the Bismarck Governor lineup Wednesday night. The Governors roughed up Callies for six runs in the third inning en route to a 12-2 victory at Municipal Ballpark.
Bismarck cleanup man Cade Feeney provided a dramatic conclusion to the lopsided contest. Feeney smashed a two-run home run down the left field line with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the proceedings via the 10-run mercy rule.
The Governors finished off a sweep with a 12-7 win in the nightcap.
Callies surrendered one run on two hits as the teams played to a 1-1 standoff through two innings.
When Nick Hinsz stepped to the plate to open the Governor's third inning, though, Callies found himself up to his ears in figurative alligators. Twelve batters and 45 pitches later, the visiting Stars found themselves in a 7-1 hole.
The decisive Bismarck rally consisted of an offensive mishmash -- four hits, four walks, an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball that resulted in one unearned run. Three of Callies' walks resulted in runs. Cru Walker, Skyler Riedinger, Ben Patton and Hinsz had RBIs in the inning. One run scored on a wild pitch and another on a passed ball amid a suicide squeeze.
"It seemed we just missed a couple of (hittable) pitches the first time through the lineup. ... The second time through we put better swings on them," Governors head coach Mike Skytland said.
"I really liked our at-bats," Skytland continued. "It wasn't just one guy. The idea that hitting is contagious seemed to apply."
Indeed, all nine Governors starters rapped basehits off Callies and his successor, Jackson Bellerud. Feeney led the parade with a mixed bag -- a ground ball single to left, a bunt single and his lights-out round-tripper. He finished with three RBIs. Colton Schulte plated two men with a single to right-center in the fourth.
Hinsz went the distance for the win, surrendering two runs, one unearned, on nine hits. His pitch count was 81 with 46 strikes.
Skytland said Hinsz, normally an infielder, will get other opportunities on the mound.
"He's pitched a couple of other times. This is his first (statewide) game. He'll be right in the (pitching) mix. He's a veteran. He'll always give us a good effort," Skytland said.
Governors 12, Stars 7
The Governors appeared ready to invoke the mercy rule in the second game, as well, jumping off to a 10-2 lead after five innings.
Then the Stars came alive with a five-run sixth inning against reliever Nic Devine, who took over from starter Isaac Pegors. That closed the gap to 10-7.
Bismarck responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Uhler, pitching in relief for the Governors, closed the deal with a perfect ninth inning.
Skyler Riedinger led the Bismarck attack in the nightcap, tripling and singling while knocking in three runs and scoring twice. Hinsz scored a run and collected two RBIs with two singles. Schulte, Patton and Jack Johnson all had a hit and two RBIs.
With the sweep, the Governors improved their record to 10-6, 5-4 in statewide games. They have won three straight. Bismarck plays again today, taking on Minot in a single nine-inning game at Haaland Field. The 5:30 contest is a make-up date for the twin bill that was rained out on Tuesday.
The Stars dipped to 16-10, 2-6 statewide. They've lost three in a row.
