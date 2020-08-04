Govs avert upset, win squeaker

In the field, West Fargo turned two double plays and retired a runner trying to steal second base. As a result, Haman faced the minimum of 12 batters in his four innings of work.

But Haman, a 5-foot-10, 150-pounder who will be a junior at Sheyenne High School, didn't just glide along on the coattails of his teammates.

He held Dickinson to two hits before turning the ball over to lefty reliever Abe Hestdalen after delivering 53 pitches in four innings. He topped out at 85 with his fastball.

Haman said he had all three of his pitches behaving well.

"My fastball and change-up were my main two, and I mixed in my curveball, but all three were working pretty well," he said.

He conceded the efforts of his team made Tuesday's outing an easy state tournament debut.

"The defense helped me today. It's been like that most of the year," Haman said.

"We've been playing well this year," he added. "We've fielded well, the pitching has been good and this is the way we normally swing it (at the plate)."

Swing it they did.