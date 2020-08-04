Govs avert upset, win squeaker

Winning pitcher: Cade Feeney. Game-winning RBI: Cade Feeney. Happy guy, Cade Feeney.
"This game was fun to play. That's why we love to play. That's why we love to play baseball," Feeney said in the wake of Tuesday's victory over Minot at the state AA baseball tournament.
Feeney's ground ball single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning made the Bismarck Governors 2-1 overtime winners over Minot. For six and one-half innings it appeared Minot would advance through the first round of the state AA Senior Babe Ruth tournament via an upset win.
Minot, the No. 7 seed, scored a run in the top of the first inning, That's the way things stayed until the bottom of the seventh inning as Eli Nissen, the Vistas' 15-year-old lefty, baffled Bismarck hitters.
Down to their last three outs, the Governors, who had just three hits against Nissen, broke through with an unearned run to send the game into extra innings.
Connor Weikum opened the game-tying rally by reaching second base on third baseman Kersey Harris' high throw to first. Cru Walker, squaring to bunt, swung and hit an infield single to send Weikum to third. Nic Devine's fly ball to right field plated Weikum with the tying run, but Walker was thrown out trying to advance to third.
Govs reliever Nick Hinsz walked the first two men he faced in the top of the eighth, bringing in Feeney. Feeney struck out three and walked one with a whirlwind of fastballs that reached 93 mph.
Colton Schulte opened the home eighth with a single to center that retired Nissen after a brilliant 89-pitch mound effort. Reliever Calvin Watkins retired Schulte at second via a comebacker to the mound by Hinsz. Watkins fanned Connor Hanson for the second out.
That brought up Feeney, who was 0-for-3 and hadn't gotten the ball out of the infield. Feeney grounded a 2-and-1 Watkins fastball through the left side to plate Hinsz with the game-winner.
Governors coach Mike Skytland said in a perfect world he would have withheld Feeney, his ace, who is now 9-0.
"We knew (pitching Feeney) was a possibility. We knew we could bring in Cade at some point. Fortunately, he didn't throw a lot of pitches (17)," Skytland noted.
Feeney, a shortstop, said coming in to pitch without bullpen work is not an ideal situation.
"Skitty told me I was in emergency relief. ... It's always hard to come in cold when your arm is not loose," he observed. "That's why I didn't gas it up right away when I came in."
Feeney gave a figurative tip of the hat to Minot, a team the second-seeded Governors had beaten four times during the regular season.
"We never expected a walkover. Minot came to play. ... We just stuck with it (while trailing). Props to Minot. They just drew the short stick today," he said.
He he was impressed at the way Nissen worked.
"It's just his confidence. He's a 15-year-old coming up to play Legion and he's a competitor. I know for a fact he'll have a long career," he noted.
A first-day loss in a double-elimination tournament would have been an invitation to big trouble, according to Feeney, who is bound for North Dakota State University of play baseball.
"It would have been a significant loss. We would have used three of our pitchers and lost. So then it becomes a chess match (for the coaches) with our pitchers," he said.
Bismarck advances to today's 7 p.m. semifinal against West Fargo, an 11-0 winner over Dickinson on Tuesday. Fargo Post 2 and Grand Forks play in the first semifinal at 4 p.m.
In today's loser-out consolation games, Fargo Post 400 meets Williston at 10 a.m. and Minot takes on Dickinson at 1 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
West Fargo 11, Dickinson 0
West Fargo right-hander Brennan Haman received all the support a pitcher could ask for in Tuesday's start against Dickinson.
The Patriots pounded out 10 hits and scored 11 runs in an 11-0 quarterfinal victory over Dickinson that was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
In the field, West Fargo turned two double plays and retired a runner trying to steal second base. As a result, Haman faced the minimum of 12 batters in his four innings of work.
But Haman, a 5-foot-10, 150-pounder who will be a junior at Sheyenne High School, didn't just glide along on the coattails of his teammates.
He held Dickinson to two hits before turning the ball over to lefty reliever Abe Hestdalen after delivering 53 pitches in four innings. He topped out at 85 with his fastball.
Haman said he had all three of his pitches behaving well.
"My fastball and change-up were my main two, and I mixed in my curveball, but all three were working pretty well," he said.
He conceded the efforts of his team made Tuesday's outing an easy state tournament debut.
"The defense helped me today. It's been like that most of the year," Haman said.
"We've been playing well this year," he added. "We've fielded well, the pitching has been good and this is the way we normally swing it (at the plate)."
Swing it they did.
The Patriots scored in every inning while roughing up three Dickinson pitchers. They reached Roughriders starter Kobe Krenz for seven runs and singed reliever Carson Weiler for four markers.
Leadoff man Brayden Jacobson was a one-man gang for West Fargo. He went 3-for-3 with a home run and double, scoring four runs and knocking in three. Dustin Mertz joined in the fun with two singles, a double, four RBIs and a stolen base.
Dickinson coach Tyler Frenzel said Tuesday's performance was certainly not what he was expecting from a team that entered the tournament with a 28-17 record.
"It was tough. We came out and we weren't ready to go. Give West Fargo credit, they hit the ball. But we gave them nine walks had hit batters, and they're a team that can make you pay."
