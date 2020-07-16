Governors top Chiefs in 12 innings

Baseball, it has long been said, is a simple game. Throw the ball, hit the ball, catch the ball.
The Bismarck Governors had the hitting part down pat on Wednesday night at Municipal Ballpark. They put up six runs in five innings against the visiting Mandan Chiefs in Senior Babe Ruth baseball.
It was the throwing part that bedeviled the Governors as the two teams struggled to a 6-6 standoff in 11 innings.
The Governors finally won in the 12th inning on a bases-loaded, two-out single by Cru Walker that ended a battle that lasted nearly three hours.
Nick Hinsz opened the game-winning rally against Cole Schmidt, who was working his fifth inning of relief. Connor Hanson walked and Cade Feeney flied to center, Hinsz moving to third. Skyler Riedinger was walked, loading the bases for Walker, who singled on a 1-0 pitch.
In possession of a 6-0 lead through five innings, Bismarck's pitchers suddenly lost the ability to throw the ball over the plate in the top of the sixth.
Starter Ben Patton and Walker, in relief, combined to issue four bases on balls, walking home three runs in the process. Add singles by Schmidt and Blake Arenz, a throwing error and a strikeout that turned into a passed ball and the Chiefs tied things at 6-6.
That's the way things remained through 11 innings with relievers Feeney and Schmidt working for Bismarck and Mandan, respectively.
Jack Johnson singled in two runs as the Governors jumped away to a 2-0 lead against Arenz in the second inning.
A sacrifice fly by Connor Hanson and Skyler Riedinger's RBI double made it 4-0 in the third.
Feeney's two-run home run in the fifth appeared to give Patton, who was working on a one-hit shutout, all the elbow room he needed to rack up a victory that would count in the statewide standings.
The blast by Feeney carried over the left field fence at Municipal Ballpark, just to the left of the 388 sign on the outfield fence.
But things unraveled for the Governors in the sixth as Patton issued two walks to go with Mandan's two singles. At that point, Patton swapped places with Walker, the catcher.
Walker came in after Patton walked in a run and passed two more Chiefs hitters to make it 6-3. With two out, Walker fanned Anthony Johnson on a half-swing, but the strikeout pitch eluded Patton, the catcher, bringing home the fourth run of the inning. A throwing error on Riedinger on a ground ball by Easton Andresen plated Mandan's fifth and sixth runs.
Feeney picked up the win in relief, working six innings and throwing 74 pitches in the process.
Schmidt delivered 65 pitches in his four and one-third innings of work.
Mandan, 11-17 was looking four its fourth statewide victory. The Chiefs, who had won six of their last 10 games, dipped to 3-9 in the statewide standings.
Bismarck, 19-7 with nine wins in its last 10 starts, has won nine statewide games in 14 decisions.
