Governors top Chiefs in 12 innings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baseball, it has long been said, is a simple game. Throw the ball, hit the ball, catch the ball.

The Bismarck Governors had the hitting part down pat on Wednesday night at Municipal Ballpark. They put up six runs in five innings against the visiting Mandan Chiefs in Senior Babe Ruth baseball.

It was the throwing part that bedeviled the Governors as the two teams struggled to a 6-6 standoff in 11 innings.

The Governors finally won in the 12th inning on a bases-loaded, two-out single by Cru Walker that ended a battle that lasted nearly three hours.

Nick Hinsz opened the game-winning rally against Cole Schmidt, who was working his fifth inning of relief. Connor Hanson walked and Cade Feeney flied to center, Hinsz moving to third. Skyler Riedinger was walked, loading the bases for Walker, who singled on a 1-0 pitch.

In possession of a 6-0 lead through five innings, Bismarck's pitchers suddenly lost the ability to throw the ball over the plate in the top of the sixth.

Starter Ben Patton and Walker, in relief, combined to issue four bases on balls, walking home three runs in the process. Add singles by Schmidt and Blake Arenz, a throwing error and a strikeout that turned into a passed ball and the Chiefs tied things at 6-6.