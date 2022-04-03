Frustration continues for Marauders after two more tight losses, but 25 NSIC games remain

In baseball, the laws of average tend to prevail.

That has not been the case for the University of Mary Marauders this season, however.

Close game after close game have went against the Marauders, who are 1-8 in Northern Sun action despite being outscored on average by just one run per contest, 5.1 to 4.1

After two more close losses on Saturday, followed by a snow-out on Sunday, the Marauders are frustrated, but not frazzled.

"It is tough sledding right now," University of Mary head coach Tanner Spencer said. "What we keep coming back to is that culture doesn't slump. We have belief in the guys in the clubhouse. We have a talented group that has worked extraordinarily hard."

Saturday's 3-1 and 7-4 losses to Winona State were a setback. The Marauders had played the top two teams in the Northern Sun -- Minnesota-Mankato and Augustana -- to all one-run games earlier in the week except for when the Marauders beat the Mavericks 6-3.

Winona State had been scuffling at 4-12 before spoiling the Marauders' first two homes game of the season on Saturday.

Austin Wagner and Kody Jones gave the Marauders two excellent pitching performances, but it was squandered by a tough day at the plate.

"We pitched pretty well for the most part," Spencer said. "It was just a bad offensive effort by a bunch of really, really good offensive players.

"We talk about building innings, being in position to score. We had baserunners, we just were unable to get the big hit."

The Marauders collected 15 hits and drew eight walks, but it yielded just one run in the first game and four in the second.

Wagner fanned nine over six innings in the first game on the mound for the Marauders. The lefty ace allowed three runs, all on homers, and just four hits.

"It's been pretty cool to see it every week," Spencer said of Wagner, who has 43 strikeouts in 33 innings. "Austin's been really, really good. He's giving us a chance to win every time he's out there."

Jones stepped in for No. 2 starter Jon Draheim, who is dealing with a lat injury.

"Kody has a presence and a demeanor to just attack and the last two times he's been really good," Spencer said.

Derek Shoen hit his team-leading seventh home run on Saturday. Noah Hull had a triple and Cal James a double. However, strikeouts were a problem. The Marauders fanned 24 times in 16 innings.

"We have to cut back on the strikeout rate," Spencer said. "When you're up in double digits consistently it becomes very difficult to build innings."

Losing 2-hole hitter Kyle Jameson didn't help. Jameson was hit by a pitch in the hand in the opener, which required X-rays. He appears to have avoided a major injury, but could be sidelined for a few games. The Marauders host Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Despite the frustrating start, there is still time to right the ship. The Marauders, who were picked sixth out of 15 teams in the preseason poll, still have 25 NSIC games remaining, including the next 10 in Bismarck.

"I think when you have such high expectations and things don't go your way, you tend to start pressing. It's like having 25 pounds on your back, and that's not conducive to having success," Spencer said. "As coaches, we have belief in our guys that we're going to get things right. With sample size, and the laws of averages in baseball, you eventually think they'll even out. They haven't yet for us, but there's still time and we believe they will."

