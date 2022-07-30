Four-hitter by Clemenson ends Mandan's season

Mandan and West Fargo faced off Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all battle to decide who would face Jamestown for a state title.

Each team put their aces on the mound, with West Fargo sending Casey Clemenson, widely regarded as one of the best prep pitchers in the state, out and Mandan countering with Lucas Burgum.

It was the West Fargo product that prevailed, as the Patriots edged the Chiefs 2-0 to end Mandan's season.

Burgum was the better of the two pitchers to start the day, allowing just one base runner in the first four innings of play.

Clemenson had to dance around trouble in the first inning, as a walk to Avery Bogner was followed by a double by catcher Isaac Huettl, putting runners on second and third.

That's when Clemenson turned his game up a notch, and struck out McCoy Keller, Brayden Bunnell, and Lucas Burgum on 10 pitches to escape the threat with no damage done.

That would be the only time Mandan would put a runner on third base, as Clemenson zeroed in on the strike zone and kept the Chiefs hitters off the basepaths.

Burgum and the Chiefs were the first to blink. A costly two-base error in the bottom of the fifth inning put West Fargo's Caleb Duerr on second, and he came around thanks to a sac bunt by Evan Berg and a sacrifice fly by Peyton Jantzi.

Another scoreless inning from Clemenson followed, and West Fargo's fourth baserunner of the game also came across to score in the bottom of the sixth.

Matt Heupel singled and was immediately replaced by pinch-runner Carter Carlson, who stole second base and then scored on Brennan Haman's single.

Mandan finally put another threat together against Clemenson in the top of the seventh, with Bunnell singling to lead off the inning and Hudsen Sheldon knocking a single of his own with one out, but Clemenson locked back down and struck out Seth Arenz and got Stetson Kuntz to line out to right to end the game.

West Fargo would go on to win the state championship in the follow-up game against Jamestown, edging the Eagles 2-1 in the tournament's 15th and final game.

WEST FARGO WINS STATE LEGION TITLE

A win-or-go-home title game in the Class AA Legion tournament went the way of West Fargo, as they edged out Jamestown 2-1 to advance to the Central Plains Regional.

West Fargo scored their first run on a two-out, RBI infield single by Matt Heupel that drove in Trey Stocker in the bottom of the first, then added the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth.

Jamestown was held in check for the majority of the game, but broke through in the top of the seventh with an RBI infield single of their own by Gage Orr that scored Payton Hochhalter, but couldn't manage anything else against the pitching staff of the Patriots.