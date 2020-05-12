Former Larks manager Repay hired as baseball coach at Dawson of the Mon-Dak

“I’ve become a world traveler and so has my family,” Repay said. “I say it all the time, my wife is the rock star of this operation. We’ve been a lot of places the last two-and-a-half, three years. It’s time I provide some stability for my family.”

The interview process at Dawson was lengthy. Repay ended up accepting the job last week sight unseen with a technological assist to DCC athletic director Joe Peterson. Toledo is nearly 1,300 miles from Glendive, Mont., where Dawson is located. When he’s finally able to get to Glendive, Repay will have to quarantine for 14 days.

“Joe did a great job giving me a virtual tour of the entire campus, and the surrounding area really, on Facetime,” Repay said. “We’re so excited to get out there. I think it’s a great opportunity just for where I’m at in my career and for my family to finally to have a place to settle down in.”

Repay led the Larks to 100 victories in his three seasons, including a first half NWL division championship in 2018. He’s coached at all three NCAA levels, the NAIA and junior college.

“I think (Dawson) is a place you can win. With the resources that are available, we’re not going to settle for being mediocre,” Repay said. “I’m already recruiting my butt off. We can’t wait to get out there and start meeting people and building a winning baseball program.”

