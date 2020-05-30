For Major League Baseball, there's never a bad time to battle over money

Only Major League Baseball players could make billionaire owners sympathetic figures. As billionaires go, unless it’s Warren Buffet or Bill Gates, count me out in every way, every day.

With the season appearing to now actually be in peril, stunningly, baseball players are attempting WW III not just over money, but over a financial agreement that will effectively cover four months. This battle they appear itching for is not for the next six or seven years, mind you, it’s through Halloween.

When baseball players speak, or in this era type about money, I often cover my ears and eyes. They are going to embarrass themselves. It is like clockwork.

To summarize, MLB players think they should not take less money even though it is very likely there will be no fans in the stands this season. Players, and their union, have frequently made the argument that they have taken a “paycut” already. This suggests they should have been paid for the games that were not played. Would that work at your job? To not work and get paid? It would not with mine.

In fact, their claim is even more dubious.