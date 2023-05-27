Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Northwoods League rosters tend to be transient by nature. With the varied ends to college baseball seasons around the country, there's really no way around it.

Bismarck Larks manager Will Flynt's strong preference has always been to firm up his roster as much as possible, but this year's team will be a little more fluid.

"I'm more of a juggler this year. I don't like doing it that way. We have great host families and I hate to have kids rolling in and out," Flynt said. "We're still going to have a good summer playing for the best organization in the world. We're excited to get started."

The Larks open their 68-game in 75-day season on Monday night at Municipal Ballpark hosting Duluth. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Flynt pinned down a roster with nearly 20 players either currently at D-I schools or have been previously.

"This a talented team, it really is," Flynt said. "Honestly, we don't have a weak player. The kids need to perform. We're going to treat them great. They're going to learn, but we want to play well, of course."

It will come down pitching, as it always does. Larks pitchers led the Northwoods League in walks last season, contributing to a disappointing 23-45 campaign.

"Pitching is key and specifically the walks. We just can't have it. I like to let guys figure it out on the mound. That's my nature and that's what I wanted as a player, but it can't be like last year," Flynt said. "We have three or four guys in our lineup capable of hitting double-digit home runs. We have kids that can run. Defensively, we're good. Throw strikes and let's go."

Carter Rost will start opening night for the Larks. The former Bismarck State College All-American saw little action last season at Wichita State, but has been excellent in his time on the mound previously for the Larks.

"I love that kid. He doesn't throw 95, so he doesn't get a chance. I hate that, but that's how it is today," Flynn said of Rost. "This kid is tough and he can pitch and he's going to show it."

Other returning pitchers include Alec Danen, Garrett Yawn and Ryan Carmack. Justin Goldstein, one of the Larks' top relievers last season, is back after redshirting at Middle Tennessee State. Carmack will make just one appearance and it will be Wednesday.

Ty Howry, son of former Major League reliever Bobby Howry, has major-league size (6-7, 245) and the arm to boot.

The same is true for Jonny Lowe, a 6-2 Texan with pro potential. His dad, Sean Lowe, and Bobby Howry were both relief pitchers with the White Sox from 1998-2001. Bobby Howry had 26 saves in 1999, while Lowe was 4-1.

Brad Helton pitches at Metro State in Denver, but his dad Barry won two Super Bowl rings as a punter for the 49ers in the 80s.

Two arms from Xavier -- Connor Misch and Ryan Rumsey -- will arrive but not until their season ends. The Musketeers are still alive. Same is true for UC-Santa Barbara's Liam Martin.

The Larks will feature a pair of two-way contributors in Grant Richars, who started his career at D-I power Coastal Carolina, and Dillon Goetz, who began at Cal Poly.

Richars "doesn't like pitching but he's good at it," and "he hits bombs" Flynt said.

Goetz, Flynt said, "is a beast."

The most accomplished player on the roster could be outfielder Ryan Moerman, who slugged 12 home runs and hit .300 for Illinois this past spring. His teammate with the Illini, Connor Milton, will join him in Bismarck.

Other D-I outfielders include Luke Boykin (Georgia), Brock Kleszcz and Luke Saunders from UC-San Diego and Jake Simons from Cal State Northridge.

Catcher Sam Bieser hit eight home runs in 25 games for Illinois-Springfield. Garrett Macias, who hit .295 with three home runs last season for the Larks, will get his chance behind the plate once his college season ends at Cal State-San Bernardino. Same for returning infielder returner A.J. Barraza.

Flynt thinks Evan Ames, a 6-5 lefty-hitting first baseman from Fort Myers, Fla., could be drafted.

At shortstop, Ben Rosengard has spent two years at D-I Rice and has played for the Israeli national team. The 6-2 Chicago product popped a pair of homers this season for the Owls.

Trenton Rowan, from Erie, Colo., and Atlanta product Jack Herring are a pair of college freshman to track.

The Larks open the season with a six-game homestand, part of a 17 June home games. They finish with seven of their last eight games in Bismarck Aug. 3-12, after hosting the Great Plains Home Run Derby July 31 and All-Star Game Aug. 1.

Same as the majors, the Northwoods League will feature a pitch clock and for the same reason -- to avoid marathon games. Flynt hopes the umpires give both pitchers and hitters some slack with the timer.

"So much great stuff going on this season, it's gonna be awesome," Flynt said. "We're bringing in a lot of dudes. I’m really looking forward to watching these guys play."