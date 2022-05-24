Flynt excited for upcoming Northwoods League season as Larks kick off new campaign June 1

From California to Kansas City, Cincinnati to Arizona, Will Flynt got around this offseason.

Now, though, the Larks manager is pumped to be back in Bismarck.

"I love it here. Just so excited to get back," Flynt said Monday, back in town 10 days before the Northwoods League season starts on June 1. "This is my third year now and it's been a blast. The people here are so nice, the Larks organization is phenomenal. Just really happy to be here and looking forward to the season."

Flynt continues to put the final touches on his 35-player roster. Piecing everything together, particularly the pitching staff for a 68-game, in 72-day schedule, was a little different this time. Having enough pitching, especially late in the season, was crucial after injuries and early defections last season derailed a strong 16-8 start to the NWL campaign.

"I'll never regret being loyal to dudes, that's how I was raised, and I'll never hold a grudge against a kid, but it was important that we get guys that were willing to commit. If they say they're going to be here, we want them to be here," said Flynt, whose contract to manage the Larks runs through the 2023 season. "We're not cutthroat about winning, that's not just how we do things, but we do want to win. Our fans, who are so great, deserve to see good baseball and that's what we want to give them."

There will be familiar faces.

Seth Brewer, Flynt said, will start Game 1 on the mound for the Larks. It would be the third year in a row the ace from Northern State (S.D.) gets the ball in the Northwoods opener. Brewer tossed a team-best 52 2/3 innings last summer for the Larks, started his collegiate career at Bismarck State College and was a key contributor for three years for the NSIC's Wolves.

"He said to me, 'I want to play for you' I told him, 'Well, I want you to play for me,' so that made it pretty easy," Flynt said. "I just love the kid."

Speedster Khalid Collymore, who stole 14 bases in 40 games with a .266 batting average, will patrol center field opening night against Rochester. Other returners include outfielder Ryan Curran, pitcher Justin Goldstein (Middle Tennessee State) and pitcher Jordan Sagedahl (South Dakota State). BSC ace Carter Rost, coming off an All-American-caliber season, will pitch for the Larks during the second half of the season prior to heading off to Wichita State.

Other potential high-impact players include Jackson Beaman from the University of Missouri, Minnesota-Crookston's Jake Hjelle, Aaron Mann from Drury University, and Reggie Williams (CSU-Pueblo). Hjelle hit 13 homers this spring for the Golden Eagles in the NSIC.

"We have a bunch of left-handed hitters. We're not going to strike out like we did last year," Flynt said.

The pitching staff features 19 different arms in attempt to cover the first- and second-halves of the season.

Joshua Alpough, originally from Los Angeles, Austin Luther (Wittenberg University) and Jack Payne, from a top JUCO in California (Indian Hills) are expected to be among a stable of arms Flynt expects to "emphasize throwing strikes."

Flynt also has added two new coaches to his staff in Victor Cole, who has the distinction of being one of only nine Russian-born major leaguers, and Steve Adams, who has 19 years coaching experience and is a cancer survivor.

"Victor and Stevie are great dudes. They love the game, they love to coach, our coaching staff is second to none," Flynt said.

The Larks play their first five games of the season at home, and have just one off day in June (7th).

"We're going to be good. I really believe that," Flynt said. "We got a bunch of hungry guys who want to be here, they love the game and they want to compete. It's gonna be fun."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

