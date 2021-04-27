Flaa makes major league debut

Jay Flaa, a 2010 Mandan High School graduate, made his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore's 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old Flaa entered in the eighth inning and got Yankees' catcher Kyle Higashioka to pop out. Flaa walked two batters to lead off the top of the ninth, but got Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a double play before striking out Aaron Judge to end the inning.

Flaa's fastball topped out at 94.6 miles per hour. He threw 23 pitches in the outing, 12 for strikes.

Flaa was picked in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He pitched one year at the University of Mary and three at North Dakota State.

Flaa appeared in 165 minor league games in his career before getting the call up to the big club on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0