 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flaa makes major league debut
0 comments

Flaa makes major league debut

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phillies Orioles Baseball

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jay Flaa made his major league debut Tuesday night against the Yankees.

 JOHN BAZEMORE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jay Flaa, a 2010 Mandan High School graduate, made his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore's 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old Flaa entered in the eighth inning and got Yankees' catcher Kyle Higashioka to pop out. Flaa walked two batters to lead off the top of the ninth, but got Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a double play before striking out Aaron Judge to end the inning.

Flaa's fastball topped out at 94.6 miles per hour. He threw 23 pitches in the outing, 12 for strikes. 

Flaa was picked in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He pitched one year at the University of Mary and three at North Dakota State. 

Flaa appeared in 165 minor league games in his career before getting the call up to the big club on Monday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves
Baseball

Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — Madison Bumgarner threw a seven-inning no-hitter, an achievement that won't count in the Major League Baseball record book but completed a dominant day of Arizona Diamondbacks pitching for a 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader sweep Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News