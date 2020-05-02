Feeney's high school career one for the record books

Cade Feeney had a high school career for the record book.
Feeney, the reigning North Dakota Gatorade Football and Baseball Player of the Year, was a key cog for the Century Patriots in state championships in football, basketball and baseball.
Few have accomplished the feat, but Feeney, an all-state honoree in all three sports, qualifies.
“It’s kinda funny. Lately I’ve been talking to my dad and my brother since there’s nothing to do, about both of our careers,” Cade said. “It’s kinda crazy the things we were able to accomplish. It starts with having great teammates and coaches. We both have had that.”
Feeney was not just along for the ride in any those state titles for the Century High Patriots. He was a starter when the Patriots won the state championship in basketball in 2018. Last fall, Feeney played quarterback and safety in leading Century to a 10-0 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne, exactly one year after Century came up one play short against Bismarck High at the Dakota Bowl, 21-16.
In baseball, Feeney has been among the elite players for a handful of years, leading the Patriots to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.
But it was during the 2018 state championship game in basketball when, as a sophomore, Feeney felt the heat.
“My dad asked me which one I was nervous before and he thought football, but it was definitely basketball,” Cade said. “All the lights were turned out, it was loud. I was kind of shaking. It felt pretty tense, but it was awesome.”
Century prevailed over West Fargo Sheyenne 63-56 in an entertaining affair in front of nearly a full house at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I got to play in a lot of big games with some of my best friends,” Feeney said. “I’m really thankful. It’s been a good run.”
The ending, however, did not go as he or any high school athlete hoped for. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the spring season never started. Missing out on a chance for a first-ever three-peat in baseball was a bummer, but Feeney is keeping it all in perspective.
“I feel bad for the kids that play one sport a year that have been working hard all year to get ready and know they can’t because everything is shut down,” Feeney said. “That would be tough.”
For Feeney, there’s plenty of baseball still to be played. He’s headed to North Dakota State to play for the Bison in the fall. Still, it would’ve been nice to chase that three-peat, he said. With Feeney, Connor Hanson and Skyler Riedinger, Century had three pitchers few, if any, teams could match.
"Cade has an awful lot of ability. It's been fun to watch him over the years," Century coach Kent Schweigert said. "Those seniors are a quality bunch of kids. We were looking forward to seeing them play one more season."
Not getting the chance to chase a 3-peat was a bitter pill to swallow after the high school sports season was canceled for good on Friday.
“Sky and Connor and I have been pitching together for the last seven years,” Feeney said. “Every time we get together to throw we talk about trying to be the first team to 3-peat. Not getting to go for it is tough.”
Feeney and his teammates are trying to stay sharp for summer baseball. While the American Legion summer season has officially been canceled, teams and towns are still hoping to play some kind of schedule if social distancing guidelines are eased.
If this summer doesn’t materialize, he’d love to be back in Bismarck playing ball in the summer of 2021 in the Northwoods League.
“Obviously, playing for the Larks would be awesome,” he said. “That’s something I’d really like to do.”
In the meantime, he’s found things to keep him busy.
“I’ve started fishing. I’m trying to find new hobbies,” he said. “I’ve been going a lot with my buddies on the (Missouri) River, but I’m more of a lake guy.”
