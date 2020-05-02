Feeney's high school career one for the record books

"Cade has an awful lot of ability. It's been fun to watch him over the years," Century coach Kent Schweigert said. "Those seniors are a quality bunch of kids. We were looking forward to seeing them play one more season."

Not getting the chance to chase a 3-peat was a bitter pill to swallow after the high school sports season was canceled for good on Friday.

“Sky and Connor and I have been pitching together for the last seven years,” Feeney said. “Every time we get together to throw we talk about trying to be the first team to 3-peat. Not getting to go for it is tough.”

Feeney and his teammates are trying to stay sharp for summer baseball. While the American Legion summer season has officially been canceled, teams and towns are still hoping to play some kind of schedule if social distancing guidelines are eased.

If this summer doesn’t materialize, he’d love to be back in Bismarck playing ball in the summer of 2021 in the Northwoods League.

“Obviously, playing for the Larks would be awesome,” he said. “That’s something I’d really like to do.”

In the meantime, he’s found things to keep him busy.

“I’ve started fishing. I’m trying to find new hobbies,” he said. “I’ve been going a lot with my buddies on the (Missouri) River, but I’m more of a lake guy.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

