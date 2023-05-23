NDSU ace Cade Feeney has been named to the All-Summit League first team for the second year in a row.

The Century High product leads the Bison in wins (6) and innings (76 2/3) this season and is second in strikeouts (74).

During conference play, Feeney has been even better.

The junior right-hander was 5-1 in Summit League games with a 2.03 earned run average in 48 2/3 innings. His ERA for the season stands at 3.99, best among NDSU's starters.

Feeney held Summit League opponents to a batting average of .228. His 21 career wins at NDSU rank third all-time.

Feeney's teammate with the Bison, and at Century, Skyler Riedinger was named to the Summit League second team.

Riedinger, a right-handed relief pitcher for the Bison, posted a 2.40 ERA in eight Summit League Summit appearances.

For the season, the redshirt sophomore leads the Bison in appearances (18) and saves (3).

Former Bismarck Larks player Cadyn Schwabe, an outfielder from Thompson, N.D., also was named to the second team.

Schwabe, a junior, has started all 50 games for the Bison. He leads the team in hits (63) and stolen bases (26). Schwabe is third in batting average (.310) and runs (47) and fourth in RBIs (36).

North Dakota State hosts the Summit League tournament Wednesday through Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

The Bison (22-28) are the No. 2 seed and face third-seeded South Dakota State (22-26) Wednesday at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Oral Roberts (43-11) and No. 4 seed Omaha (21-26) play at Noon.