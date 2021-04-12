Feeney named Summit League's Pitcher of the Week

Century High graduate Cade Feeney has been named the Summit League's Pitcher of the Week.

Feeney, a freshman on the North Dakota State baseball team, is already one of the best pitchers the Bison have.

In his last start, Friday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, Feeney fired the first complete game shutout of the season for NDSU. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just three hits and struck out five in NDSU's 2-0 win over Western Illinois (9-20).

On the season, Feeney has thrown a team-high 46 innings, allowing 52 hits and 22 earned runs, with 39 strikeouts. Feeney has started eight games, tied for the team-lead with Ben Smith.

Feeney, a three-sport standout in baseball, basketball and football during his days at Century, has a 4-1 record and 4.30 earned run average (ERA).

Feeney's four wins trail team leaders Smith and Evan Sankey, NDSU's other two starting pitchers.

Feeney should have several more chances to add to his stellar freshman season. The Bison, who are 22-8 on the campaign, still have 25 more games left, including a three-game series against the Kansas Jayhawks April 30-May 2 in Lawrence.

The Summit League tournament is scheduled for May 26-29 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Bison are back in action this weekend, hosting Oral Roberts (14-17) for a doubleheader on Friday, followed by single games on Saturday and Sunday.

