Feeney looking at long layoff

The Wolfpack started the season 19-0 and finished 42-19 with four straight losses. They were bounced out of the Greenville, N.C., Regional in two games, ending their season.

"We felt good about the regional going in ... but it's baseball. That weekend just wasn't a good weekend for us, 0-2 and out," he recalled.

"That was such a heartbreak," he continued. "It left us with kind of a bad taste in our mouths, so in the off-season we worked our butts off. ... We got to play 17 games (14-3), but we just got shut down in the blink of an eye knowing this year could have been something special."

This spring he'd pitched 7 2/3 innings in five games when the bell tolled on March 12. He was 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA.

"We were halfway through practice when we heard the (Atlantic Coast Conference) basketball tournament had been canceled," Feeney recalled. "We figured we'd be next. ... I still had my hopes up of having a season, because I wasn't sure how this (virus) was going to spread."

The NCAA shut down all sports within days, and then the Cape Cod League threw in the towel on the 2020 season, leaving a lot of ballplayers high and dry.

That leaves Feeney, a redshirt junior, with two years of eligibility remaining.