Feeney, Bison got used to life on the road, but it was not easy

Cade Feeney's second college baseball season is one he's unlikely to forget.

For the second year in a row, the Century High graduate led North Dakota State in most pitching categories, but almost none of it happened in Fargo.

Of NDSU's 50 games, seven were in Fargo. The other 39 were played in 10 different states, making for a minor-league feel to the season, with seemingly endless bus rides, beginning Feb. 18 and ending May 28.

"We got off to a really good start. After 30 games we were like one or two games off last year, and that was a record season," Feeney said. "It felt like toward the end of the season, we were a little tired and a lot of that can be attributed to how much we were on the road."

The Bison finished with a 31-19 record and won the Summit League regular season championship. They were unable to duplicate their postseason of 2021, and were eliminated in three games at the conference tournament in Tulsa, Okla.

"We obviously had the right team, great group of guys," Feeney said. "But it was a battle. You're on the bus a lot, getting five hours of sleep or less. During the game, you're ready to go, but everything leading up to that was difficult. It definitely took a toll."

The amount of missed class time was staggering, although it didn't appear to effect Feeney too much. He earned All-Summit League academic honors for the second year in a row with a 3.66 grade point average.

"For me, I missed 50 percent of my in-person class time," he said. "A lot of the time, you had no idea what was going on in class. The academic (support) staff would help you out as much as they could, but to miss that much time, it's challenging for sure."

Feeney also turned in solid results on the mound.

The hard-throwing right-hander led the Herd in innings (79 2/3), wins (7) and strikeouts (62). His earned run average (4.38) was up a little over this freshman All-American season, but a lot of that can be attributed to a rough start he had against ACC power Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hurricanes, who won 40 games this season, were ranked sixth in the country at the time.

"I think it was an OK season in my eyes," Feeney said. "It's not the season I had last year. Statistically, it's not gonna blow you away, but I felt like I learned a lot and made some good progress overall."

For his career, Feeney owns a 15-4 record in two seasons for the Bison.

"That game against Miami was tough, but I felt like it was a good learning experience and I thought I bounced back from that game pretty well," he said. "Facing teams like that make you better for sure."

NDSU transitioned to a new head coach, Tyler Oakes, who had been the pitching coach previously.

"It was a smooth transition," Feeney said. "I thought all of our coaches did a good job with how challenging things were schedule-wise because of the weather."

After a long season, with a heavy workload, the first part of the summer was for rest and relaxation.

"I'm not touching a baseball until July," Feeney said.

When he does get back on the mound, there are things to work on as he targets a potential pro future.

"That's in the back of your mind, but the main focus is just being able to perform and help our team," he said. "Everything else will take care of itself."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

