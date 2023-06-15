Big innings helped Fargo Post 2 remain undefeated.

Off to an 11-0 start to the Legion baseball season, Post 2 ran its statewide record to 6-0 with a pair of wins over the Mandan Chiefs on Thursday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Fargo picked up 11 hits in the 10 innings, but they bunched them together to pick up a couple of victories on a smoky, wet night in Mandan. Post 2 won the opener 11-1 in five innings and completed the sweep with a 6-3 come-from-behind win in a rain-shortened finale.

The first game of the doubleheader began in the midst of a short shower, and the final inning of the nightcap was played in a steady rain, which led to a brief rain delay before heavy rain and lightning called an early end to the proceedings.

Post 2 scored all of its runs on the strength of three crooked-number frames.

In the opener, Post 2 struck for six runs in the top of the first and closed out an 1-0 win with a five-run explosion in the fifth.

The Chiefs, who had opened the season with eight straight wins before a pair of losses on Wednesday night in Minot, were in position to halt their losing streak in the nightcap.

Hudsen Sheldon retired the first five batters he faced, limiting Post 2 to a pair of walks over three shutout innings and took a no-hitter into the fourth.

The Chiefs, after falling behind early in the opener, opened up a 3-0 lead.

Brayden Bunnell’s RBI single in the first inning gave Mandan a 1-0 lead. They added two runs in the third. With runners on the corners and one out, McCoy Keller scored from third on a passed ball, On the next pitch, Jamison Nelson lined an RBI single to left to make it a three-run chiefs lead.

Sheldon was sailing along before running into trouble in the fourth. Fargo got its first hit on Jaxon Beiswanger’s two-out single to center. That ignited a two-out, six-run rally that gave Post 2 the lead.

Adam Leininger and Greyson Dockter walked to load the bases, and Wyatt Kosidowski drew a five-pitch walk to force in Fargo’s first run. Sam Ovask reached on an error, which allowed Fargo to tie the game at 3-3.

Connor Holm lined a run-scoring double to the left-field corner to make it 4-3, and Landon Meier’s to-run single chased Sheldon, who allowed six runs (only one earned) on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

The six-run lead helped Brady Manly pick up the win. Manly went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, walking five and striking out three.

Post 2 took advantage of some early wildness by Mandan starter Bunnell in the opener, sending 12 batters to the plate in the top of the first. Fargo managed only two hits but took advantage of five walks, a wild pitch, a passed ball and two Chiefs errors.

Jordan Leininger and Jaxon Beiswanger combined to limit Mandan to one run on five hits. Leininger went three innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking three and striking out two. Beiswanger finished with two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

The Chiefs got on the scoreboard on Keller’s sacrifice fly in the third. Trailing 6-1, they had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with no one out on a Nelson infield single, a Tate Olson single and a Dylan Gierke walk to lead off the inning. But the Chiefs couldn’t take advantage.

Adam Leininger led off the fifth with a solo homer to right, and Post 2 put it away with a five-run rally. Holm had an RBI double and Meier an RBI single in the inning.

Post 2 will host Wayzata (Minn.) on Saturday and Minot on Sunday. The Chiefs (8-4, 0-4 statewide) are off until Monday, when they visit Williston.