Cooped up inside for much of April, and with far fewer games than normal, nobody could blame Class B baseball teams if they were still working out the kinks.

Clearly, they're way past that.

At the opening round of the Region 8 tournament at Dwyer Field in Bismarck on Monday, two of the four games took less than 85 minutes and all four were played in well under two hours, with top-seeded Shiloh and No. 2 Hazen the last two unbeatens.

Hunter Hoffman fired a 77-minute masterpiece in the second game of the day for Washburn-Wilton-Wing-Center-Stanton, beating Heart River 5-1. Next up were Michael Fagerland and Eli Thompson, who needed just 85 minutes to combine for a one-hitter for the Skyhawks in a 4-0 win over Hettinger-Scranton-New England.

"We were inside for four weeks. I'm sure everyone was, it was tough," Fagerland said. "I think it's a credit to the coaches and the players that we just tried to work hard and be ready so that when we got play outside, we'd be ready. Today, all of the teams played well. To win and have success this time of the year, you have to play well."

The tournament drew nice crowds all day with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low 80s.

"People just want to be outside, especially after a winter like we had," said Shiloh Christian coach Aric Lee, who spent several days snow-blowing 101 inches worth of snow off Dwyer Field before his team ever on it. "It's fun to have the tournament here. People are out walking their dogs and watching baseball. Pretty tough to beat that."

Pitching was the name of the game on Monday.

Fagerland, Shiloh's ace right-hander, allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 innings and fanned 10, including the last four batters he faced. Lee lifted Fagerland in the sixth based on his pitch count, allowing for the junior to return to the mound on Wednesday.

Eli Thompson traded places with Fagerland, who took over at catcher. Thompson retired all five batters he faced, including striking out the side in the top of the seventh to earn the save.

"We have high expectations for Michael and Eli and they have high expectations for themselves," Lee said. "They've been doing that all season. When we have them on the mound, we feel pretty good."

The Skyhawks got two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Trace King lined a double into left-center field and Fagerland followed with an infield single.

Thompson plated King with a ground out and Atticus Wilkinson brought in Fagerland with a sac-fly.

Hettinger-Scranton-New England loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second inning.

Malachi Dilse singled before Fagerland hit Hayden DeFoe and Bowden Hasbrouck. DeFoe took it up around the head and had to leave the game.

"Kinda lost my feel there in the second inning and hit two guys. I didn't feel very good about that," Fagerland said. "Just kind of had to refocus and get back in the zone."

He did.

Fagerland allowed just one more baserunner the rest of the way, and that one (Joey Perkins), was erased on a nifty 1-6-3 double play that deflected off Fagerland's glove and right into the path of King at shortstop.

Fagerland gave himself some insurance in the bottom of the fifth. After King singled, Fagerland's ringing double to right-center hopped the fence and scored King, who had stolen second base.

Shiloh's final run came in the sixth. Jacob Pearson doubled to deep left to start the inning and scored on a sac fly to center by Evan Fuchs.

Hettinger-Scranton-New England relief pitcher Tanner Blackwell kept the Night Hawks close with five strong innings of two-run ball.

Hettinger-Scranton-New England 5, Beulah 0

Three Night Hawk pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in the first game of the day.

Hayden DeFoe fired three scoreless innings and Bowden Hasbrouck and Maddox Pierce followed with two clean frames to close out a 5-0 win over Beulah.

Devin Greff carried the load offensively for the Night Hawks, going 3-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Beulah, the two-time defending Region 8 champions, got 5 1/3 innings from starter Cruz Riegel, who fanned nine batters. Only two of the five runs he was charged with were earned.

WWWCS 4, Heart River 1

Hunter Hoffman allowed a single run in the top of the first inning in the second game of the day, but nothing after that.

The junior right-hander sailed the rest of the way. Hoffman allowed just one hit over the last six innings and struck out 11 in the game that took just 1 hour and 17 minutes.

The Cardinals had just four hits, but scored three times in the bottom of the third inning. Ethan Retterath finished 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run.

Hazen 2, WWWCS 1

The nightcap also was dominated by pitching.

Tyson Wick allowed a single run in the top of the first inning, but threw up six zeroes after that.

The Bison got two runs on just one hit in the bottom of the third.

Leadoff man Brayden Haack doubled in Cameron Grimm, who had reached on an error to start the inning. Two batters later, 3-hole hitter Grant Krause squeezed in Haack with what ended up being the game-winning run.

WWWCS had six hits to Hazen's five. Alex Retterath and Ethan Retterath each had two hits for the Cardinals who face Beulah at 1:30 Tuesday.

At 11 a.m., Hettinger-Scranton-New England faces Heart River. The winner's-bracket game at 4 p.m. features Shiloh and Hazen. The winners of the two loser-out games will meet at 6:30.