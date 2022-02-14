Expectations high for Marauders on the diamond

Last season ended with a series of "mosts" for the University of Mary baseball team, all of which were good.

The Marauders hit new NCAA Division II era mosts in wins (21), NSIC victories (18), home runs (50), strikeouts by pitchers (343) and fielding percentage (.968).

This season, which starts Thursday in St. Charles, Mo., the Marauders are looking to mount a new series of mosts. Returning virtually their entire roster, plus a handful of potentially high-end transfers, head coach Tanner Spencer is embracing high expectations.

"It's pretty exciting right now," he said. "We moved on very little in terms of day-in and day-out contributors. Several players that have proven themselves at this level are back, plus we added what we think is a very impactful group of transfers. So when you put all that together, on paper, we feel like we have a chance to be very good."

The Marauders return the middle of their batting order, which was potent last season, their top three starting pitchers, and a stable of high-velocity relief arms.

"I don't think we have a glaring flaw when you look at any of the three," Spencer said. "Our strength right now is our starting pitching."

Austin Wagner fronts the starting staff and stacks up with any pitcher in the Northern Sun. Last season, the lefty from Fond du Lac, Wis., posted a 2.29 ERA in 39 1/3 innings. He struck out 50, walked just eight and allowed only 24 hits.

“He’s a true No. 1,” Spencer said of the Marauders’ Game 1 starter against Lindenwood (Mo.) on Thursday. “The polish, the command, the presence on the mound … he is that true front-line starter you feel great about giving the ball to in Game 1 of the season or in a series.”

Jonathan Draheim returns with more than 100 D-II innings under his belt. The junior from Jordan, Minn., tossed a team-best 55 frames last season, posting a 6-2 record.

“Jonny brings a different skill set,” Spencer said. “We have some big-time velo guys, that’s kind of our style, but Jonny’s the opposite. The changeup is plus-plus. The command. He just has a ton of compete.”

Same can be said of two-way standout Ty Jones, who posted a 4.03 ERA in 29 innings with 34 Ks on the mound, plus clubbed 10 home runs at the plate.

Rounding out the rotation are a pair of Canadians – Joseph Sinclair, a lefty, and Parker Wakelyn. Both are sophomores.

“We feel like both have huge upside,” Spencer said. “We have a five-headed monster we feel really good about. It’s just the consistency from start to start we’re looking for.”

There could be plenty of run support most games.

Third baseman Cal James (.358 avg., 9 HR, 34 RBI), first baseman/pitcher Derek Shoen (.340, 11 HR, 32 RBI), Jones (.285, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 11 SB) and outfielder Dakota Finley (.302, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 5 SB) all are back. James and Shoen were All-NSIC selections. Shoen also was a regular for the Larks during the Northwoods League season.

Ben Praeger, a sophomore, will take over at catcher. Spencer also is very high on freshman Krece Papierski.

Spencer was looking to add high-end defenders in the middle of the diamond to go with James Martin, who was an NSIC Gold Glover last season at second base. Michael Polson, who goes 6-4, Kyle Jameson and Arian Ramirez, who Spencer said can “really pick it,” all will get chances.

“We were looking to add premier defenders,” Spencer said. “We really like the depth we have now at those spots.”

Kendall Keller, a sophomore from Canada, has “big upside” in the outfield, Spencer said. Ethan Baptie bring “Swiss-Army knife” skills, while Noah Hull is a middle-of-the order bat, who can play first base and outfield. Hull played previously at Iowa Western, a top JUCO program.

Spencer has many arms in the bullpen. Paxton Miller, a Legacy High grad, with a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s, is back. So is curveball specialist Andrew Brooks, who had 38 strikeouts in 24 innings last season with a stellar 2.63 ERA in 18 appearances. Both Brooks and Miller pitched for the Larks last summer.

Mitch Oehme, a former D-I hurler at South Dakota State, had his fastball up to 97 mph in the fall. Lefty Jayden Smith, along with returners Danny Turner and Kody Jones, also will compete for high-leverage innings. Shoen, who made seven starts on the mound last season, will pitch primarily out of the pen this spring.

“It’s a good mix with guys that are pretty firm (velocity) and some other guys that bring a different look,” Spencer said.

Spencer, and assistant coaches Scott Platt and Tyrus Barclay, the Marauders’ catcher last season, have built a 45-player roster to cover 21 non-conference games before NSIC play begins on March 23 at Wayne State. Their home opener is April 2 against Winona State.

"It finally feels like we have continuity within the staff," Spencer said. "Scott's done a great job in recruiting. Tyrus, I really like what he brings. I really enjoy working with those guys."

The Marauders were picked sixth in the 16-team league behind Minnesota State-Mankato, Augustana, St. Cloud State, Minot State and Minnesota-Crookston.

After more than a month of indoor practice, they’re ready to get on grass.

"These guys have worked hard going all the way back to the fall and throughout the winter," Spencer said. "We're excited to get them outside and watch them play."

