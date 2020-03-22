Everything changed during one long bus ride for BSC baseball team

“We’re going to try to look forward,” he said. “We think we’ll have a good program moving forward. We’ll be really young next year but I think really talented.”

With the possibility of players coming back for another year of eligibility as well as possible added scholarships to adjust for the missed spring season, along with the ongoing uncertainty over the outbreak, things figure to be a lot different next spring.

“It’s going to be interesting. The college baseball landscape may be down for a year if everybody misses the spring and if they miss summer ball, too,” Keeran said.

“I’m hoping to see some of the 2020 kids play, but do they even have a high school or Legion season? I think high school season is unlikely. I’m hoping after this eight weeks, if it’s positive, if there’s a little curve flattened, we could see Legion baseball and summer collegiate baseball.”

If not, it could take its toll on college baseball in the spring.

“I’m hoping we can see that happen,” Keeran said. “If not, baseball is going to take a big hit. Freshmen will come in not playing their senior year. Pitchers might be OK, but hitters -- the best you can do is a machine or bullpens, but with social distancing, that’s not even possible.