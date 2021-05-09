 Skip to main content
Evers' blast lifts Marauders over Northern State and into No. 6 seed in NSIC tournament
Evers' blast lifts Marauders over Northern State and into No. 6 seed in NSIC tournament

A game-ending home run by Quentin Evers gave the University of Mary a 6-3 victory over Northern State on Sunday and a three-game series sweep of the visiting Wolves.

With the sweep, the playoff-bound Marauders moved past Winona State into sixth place in the Northern Sun standings with an 18-14 conference mark.

U-Mary, 21-18 overall, will face third-place St. Cloud State, 20-12, in the first round of the NSIC playoffs. A best-of-three series is scheduled Thursday and Friday in St. Cloud.

Other first-round matchups have Sioux Falls (21-19) visiting No. 1 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-7), Winona State (22-19) playing at No. 2 Augustana (31-9) and Minnesota-Crookston (23-10) traveling to No. 4 Minot State (24-15.

Evers' game-winning round-tripper on Sunday was his second homer of the game. He drove in four runs. Spencer Gillund doubled and knocked in two runs for U-Mary.

The Marauders have now connected for 48 home runs this season, tying the school record.

Sunday's victory at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan, gives the Marauders a four-game winning streak heading into tournament play.

University of Mary 6, Northern State 3

NSU;100;000;200;--;3;5;1

U-Mary;012;000;003;--;6;13;1

Zach Hrvol, Zach Hartford (6), Connor Burgess (8) and Niko Pezonella; Ty Jones, Jayden Smith (6), Liam Sommer (7), Andrew Brooks (8) and Tyrus Barclay. W -- Brooks, 3-1. L -- Burgess, 0-3. HR -- M, Quentin Evers 2.

Highlights: N -- Ben Carolin 2-for-4, 1 R; Zachery Lainer 1-for-4, 1 RBI. M -- Evers 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Spencer Gillund 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Derek Shoen 3-for-4, 1 R; Dakota Finley 2-for-4, 1 R; Jones 2-for-5, double, 1 R; 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO.

Records: Northern State University 14-19 NSIC, 15-22 overall, University of Mary 18-14, 21-18.

