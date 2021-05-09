Evers' blast lifts Marauders over Northern State and into No. 6 seed in NSIC tournament

A game-ending home run by Quentin Evers gave the University of Mary a 6-3 victory over Northern State on Sunday and a three-game series sweep of the visiting Wolves.

With the sweep, the playoff-bound Marauders moved past Winona State into sixth place in the Northern Sun standings with an 18-14 conference mark.

U-Mary, 21-18 overall, will face third-place St. Cloud State, 20-12, in the first round of the NSIC playoffs. A best-of-three series is scheduled Thursday and Friday in St. Cloud.

Other first-round matchups have Sioux Falls (21-19) visiting No. 1 Minnesota State-Mankato (32-7), Winona State (22-19) playing at No. 2 Augustana (31-9) and Minnesota-Crookston (23-10) traveling to No. 4 Minot State (24-15.

Evers' game-winning round-tripper on Sunday was his second homer of the game. He drove in four runs. Spencer Gillund doubled and knocked in two runs for U-Mary.

The Marauders have now connected for 48 home runs this season, tying the school record.

Sunday's victory at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan, gives the Marauders a four-game winning streak heading into tournament play.

