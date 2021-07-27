Early upset: Fargo Post 400 knocks off Post 2

It took just one game for a wrench to be thrown into the state Class A Legion baseball tournament and Fargo Post 400 was the team to throw it.

Post 400 scored eight runs over their last two at bats to defeat defending state champion and No. 2 seed Fargo Post 2 10-5 at Mandan Memorial Ballpark on Thursday.

It was a benchmark win for Fargo’s upstart Legion program, which just a couple years ago went 1-30.

“It’s a big win for us. It does feel pretty good,” said winning pitcher Kobe Senn, who also went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. “A week ago, we weren’t playing very well. We just kind of regrouped. We got the play-in game win and that gave us some momentum going into this game. To beat them (Post 2) in the state tournament, it’s a big deal for us.”

Senn was quick to point out they weren’t planning any parades just yet.

“We don’t want this to be the end or think we’ve accomplished our goals now,” he said. “We want to keep it going. We think we can. We just have to keep playing good baseball like we did today.”

Post 2 led 3-0 through two innings, but Post 400 scored two in the third before hanging five on the board in the top sixth to take the lead.