Runs, 53 of them to be exact, had been the theme of the first two games between the Larks and Mud Puppies.

Monday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Josh Dykhoff and Garrett Yawn put a stop to that.

Dykhoff, an All-Conference Northern Sun performer at Minnesota-Crookston, struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Mud Puppies beat the Larks 8-5.

"It felt good. Just trying to make good pitches because those guys over there can swing it," the Wadena, Minn., product said. "Working on a slider. That's what (Crookston) wants me working on."

Dykhoff had it all working. He allowed just two hits and walked three in a dominant outing. Playing for the Mud Puppies, who play fewer Northwoods League games than other teams, was appealing to Dykhoff who was a two-way star for the Golden Eagles in the spring.

"It's great being out here. Playing fewer games is nice. It's a great chance to get better," he said. "Tons of talent in this league and we got a really good team here. Great guys to play with."

Josh's brother Jake, also an All-NSIC pick at Crookston, is pitching for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Jake threw a complete-game gem in the NSIC tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark last month and was signed shortly after.

"He loves it," Josh said. "He's getting to travel all over and pitch. Tough to beat that."

Yawn was excellent for the Larks on the mound, allowing just two runs over six innings in his debut outing of the season. He fired more than 70 innings during a strong spring for Long Island University (N.Y.). He has about 30 innings to use with the Larks.

"Really happy to be back," Yawn said. "When (Will) Flynt called and asked me to come back, definitely was an easy decision. Love the fans here and the Larks treat you great."

Monday night, the 6-4 right-hander from Moorpark, Calif., surrendered just two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out six in what was one of the best pitching performances this season for the Larks.

"I was able to take a few weeks off after the season. Things went well. I was happy with how I pitched," Yawn said of his college campaign. "Coming here, just looking to work on a few things, mostly my slider. Didn't throw many tonight, but that's kind of what I'm looking to improve."

Just 21, Yawn is from California, pitches college ball in New York and summer baseball in Bismarck. Oh, and he's also spent time in Florida.

"Yeah, I guess I've been around a little bit. I'm fortunate. Had a lot of cool experiences and being back here in North Dakota is fun," Yawn said. "The guys are great and the fans are awesome."

The Larks were down 8-0 after seven innings, but rallied back and had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth against fire-balling reliever Ryan Lambert. The right-hander out of Missouri State routinely hit 96 mph and even touched 97. Lambert walked three batters in 1 2/3 innings, but also fanned three.

Minnesota got a towering solo home run to right field from Teige Lethert for the game's first run in the top of the fifth. AJ Carter nearly followed with a two-run homer that appeared to clear the fence, but was ruled a ground rule, RBI-double.

Jackson Beaman had two RBIs for the Larks, who host the Mud Puppies again tonight at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is an off day for the entire league.