With the Northern Sun Player of the Year sick in the hotel, and the Northern Sun Pitcher of the Year waiting in the wings, Minnesota-Crookston still powered its way to an opening-round NSIC tournament win Wednesday night.

Senior standout Jake Dykhoff, a first team All-NSIC selection, turned in a stellar performance on the mound and his kid brother Josh, the NSIC Freshman of the Year, hit a grand slam to break a 3-all tie as the Golden Eagles defeated Minot State 7-3 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Jake Dykhoff struck out 14 batters, tying his own school record. The Wadena, Minn., product was hoping for one more, but he'll gladly take the win.

"I wanted the 15th one so bad, but we won the game and that's all that matters," he said. "In tournaments like this, winning that first game is big, so we're off on the right foot."

It was due in large part to the Dykhoff brothers. Jake was dominant on the mound, earning his eighth win of the season.

Josh, just a freshman, delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Minot State elected to walk former Bismarck State College star Mike Hallquist.

Wasting no time, Josh Dykhoff sent the first pitch he saw from Bryant Bagshaw over the left-field fence for a grand slam. It was his 15th home run of the season.

"That was pretty clutch," Jake said of his brother's slam. "I mean, that was a huge hit. Not surprising. He's been doing it all year."

Walking Hallquist was understandable. The Golden Eagles' third baseman from Fargo came into the game with a .403 batting average and hit his 20th home run of the season in the top of the first inning. The only player who hit more long balls in the entire league is Jake Hjelle, the Northern Sun Player of the Year and 2022 Bismarck Lark, who is sick and did not play on Wednesday.

Ben Goelz, another starter, missed the game due to illness.

"We couldn't ask for more. The player of the year (Hjelle) is sick back at the hotel, but we have confidence in all the guys we play," said Minnesota-Crookston coach Steve Gust. "But it starts with pitching. We feel like we have two pitchers of the year and Jake showed that tonight."

The first inning featured three home runs and ended with a 3-1 Crookston lead.

Gunnar Gozlowitz connected of Jake Dykhoff with two outs in the top of the first inning for Minot State.

The Golden Eagles had a quick answer. Leadoff man Danny Wensloff went deep on the second pitch he saw. Hallquist followed with a solo blast on a 2-1 count. Crookston added one more in the inning and forced Bagshaw's pitch count over 30.

"The key to the game was to get (Baghaw's) pitch count up, because he's good," Gust said.

Crookston finished with seven hits, one more than the Beavers.

It was the 37th win of the season for the Golden Eagles, the tournament's No. 3 seed, built primarily with blue collar, homegrown talent.

"We get guys who have desire and passion to do well as team," said Gust, a former UND assistant coach and East Grand Forks High School alum. "We don't get showcase kids, we don't get kids from all over the country. We get kids from Minnesota and North Dakota. Hard-nosed Midwestern kids who have a chip on their shoulder that play hard all the time."

Hallquist certainly qualifies.

"He's a dude. He's another kid that plays like he's 12 years old. He plays with a lot of joy and he has fun," Gust said of Hallquist. "He works hard, but doesn't take things too seriously. He has a great attitude and those are kids that are successful in the long run."

With the win, the Golden Eagles face second-seeded Minnesota State-Mankato next, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

Crookston has Alex Koep, the NSIC Pitcher of the Year, lined up to take the ball. Koep is 7-1 with a 2.53 ERA over 57 innings, including 75 strikeouts.

"He deserved that award," said Jake Dykhoff, who has 107 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings after Wednesday's gem. "I'm happy for him and he's ready to go."

Augustana 6, Wayne State 5

Drey Dirksen, Luke Ballweg and Parker Mooney homered as top-seeded Augustana held off Wayne State 6-5 in the first game in Mandan.

Seth Miller fired 7 1/3 strong innings on the mound for Augie, allowing two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.

Chase Douglas homered for Wayne State, which scored three times in the top of the ninth to make it interesting. Adam Diedrich wobbled in the ninth, allowing three runs, got the final out to earn his 12th save of the season.

St. Cloud State 10, SMSU 3

Fourth-seeded St. Cloud State scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to turn a 5-3 lead into a runaway.

The Huskies capitalized on Southwest Minnesota State miscues. The Mustangs committed four errors and their pitchers walked six batters in the game.

Sam Riola went 3-for-5 to lead the Huskies.

Chase McDaniel clubbed two home runs and drove in three for SMSU.

MSU-Mankato 10, Winona State 1

Jackson Hauge homered twice to back a combined four-hitter by Nathan Culley and Spencer Wright as No. 2 seed Minnesota State-Mankato defeated Winona State 10-1 in the late game in Mandan.

Hauge went 4-for-5, hitting a solo homer in the fifth and a three-run shot in the eighth for the Mavericks. He finished with three runs scored and four RBIs.

Culley (7-3) went seven strong innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out six. Wright allowed two hits and hit a batter over the final two scoreless innings.

MSU-Mankato hit four homers in the victory. Adam Schneider had a solo shot in the second and Hunter Ranweiler added a solo blast in the fourth to give the Mavericks a 4-1 lead.

The Mavericks piled up 15 hits. Schneider had three hits and Adian Byrne and Mikey Gottschalk each had a pair.

Winona State had four hits, getting doubles from Steele Beatty and Joshua Hawksford.