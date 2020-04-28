DSU baseball coach Dahl building program from scratch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a college baseball coach, Michael Dahl is used to seeing changeups, just not from junior college sophomores.

The cessation of spring college sports due to COVID-19 had a trickle-down effect on Dahl, who was in the final stages of putting together his first roster at Dickinson State University.

“Junior college transfers we were looking to come in and be our starting pitcher, starting catcher or starting outfielder now get their year back, and they’re like ‘Oh, I really like it where I’m at, I’m just gonna stay where I’m at,’” Dahl said. “It’s been a little more difficult for us.”

That adds a little pressure to the people reviving a program that died three years ago due to budget cuts and is just being revived.

Dahl’s first Blue Hawk team will be the first for Dickinson State since the school dropped its baseball program following the 2017-18 season. That, ironically, was the same year Dahl was named North Star Athletic Association coach of the year for leading Presentation College to 26 wins and a berth in the NSAA title game.

Dahl didn’t wait around to get started. Instead, he started recruiting right away players who were looking forward to laying a foundation.