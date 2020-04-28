DSU baseball coach Dahl building program from scratch

As a college baseball coach, Michael Dahl is used to seeing changeups, just not from junior college sophomores.
The cessation of spring college sports due to COVID-19 had a trickle-down effect on Dahl, who was in the final stages of putting together his first roster at Dickinson State University.
“Junior college transfers we were looking to come in and be our starting pitcher, starting catcher or starting outfielder now get their year back, and they’re like ‘Oh, I really like it where I’m at, I’m just gonna stay where I’m at,’” Dahl said. “It’s been a little more difficult for us.”
That adds a little pressure to the people reviving a program that died three years ago due to budget cuts and is just being revived.
Dahl’s first Blue Hawk team will be the first for Dickinson State since the school dropped its baseball program following the 2017-18 season. That, ironically, was the same year Dahl was named North Star Athletic Association coach of the year for leading Presentation College to 26 wins and a berth in the NSAA title game.
Dahl didn’t wait around to get started. Instead, he started recruiting right away players who were looking forward to laying a foundation.
“We jumped in early on the recruiting train,” Dahl said. “Knowing we had to bring in a roster of 30, you can’t really sit back and relax. We got some early commits and have been attacking it month by month. The high school kids we’ve gone after, we’ve got a high percentage of those kids.”
Dahl has experience building a winning program, as evidenced by Presentation College’s run to the NSAA championship game.
He played college baseball at University of Charleston (W.V.). In 2010 and 2011, Dahl worked in video analysis for the Pittsburgh Pirates before spending a season as assistant coach at NCAA Division II Schreiner (Texas) University.
From Schreiner, Dahl went to Northern State (S.D.) as assistant coach where he stayed until taking over the Presentation program.
Fall activities are still up in the air, but Dahl said he really had no plans to schedule counting games (the NAIA allows up to 12 nonconference fall games that count in overall standings) this season, even before coronavirus hit.
“My thoughts going into first year were to establish the team and create the team chemistry,” Dahl explained. “I don’t want to jump into countable games and overwhelm our guys early. We’re going to have 30 kids from all over the place and chemistry is more important.”
Dahl said he has signed players from North Dakota and he’s recruiting the Rapid City area.
“Montana seems to be a hot spot for us. Another pipeline that’s been a hit for me is Arizona,” Dahl said. “We’ve got 26 committed as of now.
"What it comes down to is the (junior college recruits) are uncertain what to do. We just need to know, are you coming? I can’t make that decision for them.”
In the meantime, Dahl will spend the coming weeks waiting out the virus, followed by several months of fine tuning before the Hawks take the field next spring.
“I figure we’re in a good place,” Dahl said. “There’s still a few more recruits we’re trying to sign.”
Dahl said the high school players that have committed are excited by the news that some JUCO players may not come as planned.
“The high school kids are super excited about it,” Dahl noted. “They think ‘I get opportunity to play right away.’
“We were very picky with the freshmen we’re looking at. We tried to get players with a certain skill set and abilities.”
Dahl said he has more than 30 of a maximum 55 games scheduled, including the full NSAA schedule. He’s looking at a multi-game trip to Tucson, Ariz., in the spring as well.
By that time, the only curveballs he hopes to see is on the field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!