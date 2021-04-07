Draheim fires no-hitter as U-Mary splits

When University of Mary pitcher Jonathan Draheim arose Wednesday morning he owned a 3-0 record with a 2.70 earned-run average. It's difficult to improve on that.
But improve on it, he did. Draheim took the mound at Municipal Ballpark and threw a seven-inning no-hitter at Upper Iowa, winning 4-0 to raise his record to 4-0. In the process, the sophomore right-hander trimmed his ERA to a nifty 2.00.
Things didn't go quite as well in the nine-inning second game for the Marauders, who dropped a tough 4-3 decision.
Draheim, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder from Jordan, Minn., needed just 86 pitches to subdue the visiting Peacocks. He issued no walks and struck out five.
The only three Upper Iowa batters to reach base did so in the first inning when Draheim hit two batters and another got on via a fielder's choice.
It took a ground ball double play, Spencer Gillund to James Martin to Derek Shoen, to extricate Draheim from that jam, but thereafter it was clear sailing. He retired the final 19 Peacock batters he faced, all in a row.
"That was a big double play. It gave me a reset. It was huge starting the game by getting out of something like that," Draheim said.
Draheim said there was nothing special about his stuff during his pregame warmup. What was different was the condition of the mound when faced the first Upper Iowa batter.
"The mound out there had a little deeper hole (in front of the pitcher's rubber) than it usually does, so I had to move over a little bit and execute with what I had. I was a little wild, but I got her done," he said.
Draheim said he had normal velocity -- mid- to upper-80s. He got 13 of his 21 outs on the ground. Only three batters were retired in the air, two on fly balls and one on a popup. His five strikeouts accounted for the rest of the 21 outs.
A pretty typical game, by his account.
"I'm not a huge strikeout guy. I utilize my defense. The defense was amazing," he noted.
Especially Gillund, the shortstop, who started the crucial first-inning double play and went into the hole to fetch two troublesome ground balls. On the last out of the game, Gillund went far to his right to snatch a grounder by Sam Grushkin that was headed for left field. His throw was right on the mark.
"Spencer made a heck of a play on that ball, and in the third or fourth inning he made a similar play," Draheim observed.
Draheim said he's throwing about as hard as he did as a freshman in 2019.
"It's about the same, I didn't gain what (velocity) I wanted to, but I got my arm healthy, which was the main point," he said.
Upper Iowa right-hander Duncan Snider had a no-hitter going, as well, when he left after five innings with a pitch count of 68.
His departure proved to be the game's turning point.
Reliever Jarrett Ramer didn't retire a man. Braxton Inniss started what proved to be a nine-batter inning with a single to center field, the first hit of the game. Derek Shoen followed with a booming ground-rule double into the vines in right-center, putting two men in scoring position.
Calvin James sliced a double down the left field line to send home Inniss and Shoen for the game's first two runs.
Ramer plunked Gillund on the forearm with a 1-and-2 pitch. That brought on junior right-hander Chris Webber, normally the Peacocks' closer. He surrendered two runs, both unearned, before retiring the side. James scored on a passed ball and Gillund came in when Grushkin, playing third base, bobbed James Martin's chopper to the left side.
The Marauders opened a 3-1 lead in the second game before the Peacocks began to chip away.
Dakota Finley's sacrifice fly plated Shoen, who was hit by a pitch, in the first inning. Braeton Wixo drilled a two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning following a single by Martin.
Adrian Trujillo singled home a run in the sixth inning and a pair of doubles by Kyle Routhieaux and Alex Greene knotted things at 3-3 in the seventh.
With the game tied, U-Mary managed just two hits off Upper Iowa relievers Steve Marhefke and Webber in the final three innings, stranding three men.
Marauders reliever Paxton Miller, who came on to start the ninth, was charged for the weird game-winning run.
With two out and a man on first via a walk, Jake Hilmer lofted what appeared to be an inning-ending fly ball toward Inniss in right field. Inniss apparently lost track of the ball in the sun and the result was a cheap RBI triple for Hilmer.
With the split, U-Mary's winning streak ends at four games. The Marauders stand 7-5 in the NSIC and 9-8 overall. Upper Iowa, which is located in Fayette, has an 8-7 conference mark. The Peacocks stand 9-10 overall.
Next up for the Marauders is a three-game conference series with Augustana at Municipal Ballpark. The action starts with a 1:30 doubleheader on Saturday.