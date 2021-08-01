Does covering baseball ever get old?

If you work at the newspaper in Bismarck, you better not get sick of covering baseball. If you do, you’re in for a long, hot and miserable summer.

The beefiest of sports staffs would have struggled to cover all the ball in town last week, let alone flying solo. Lest I not forget the instrumental contributions of immortalized-with-a-bobblehead Tribune photographer Tom Stromme.

The AA state Legion tournament in Mandan was well played and well run by Kurt Miller and his crew. The air was warm and smoky for most of it, but the play on the field was clean and crisp. On the fifth day of the tournament, the pitching was outstanding, showing the depth of talent in the state. West Fargo got back-to-back gems from Anthony Villanueva and Nolan Dodds on Saturday. Ethan Claus was excellent for Fargo 400 and Bismarck’s Isaac Pegors proved why when the 2022 season rolls around – high school and Legion – he’ll be one of the premier players in the state.

The AA tournament wasn’t even the only five-day tournament happening here.

The Bismarck Capitals Babe Ruth team, made up of 13-to-15-year-olds, proved the future is bright for Legion teams in town.