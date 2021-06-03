Dickinson defeats West Fargo in first round of Class A baseball tournament

The Dickinson Midgets were on the ropes from the start and they stayed there, holding on to beat West Fargo 3-2 Thursday in a first-round game at the state Class A baseball tournament in Mandan.

Dickinson starter Isaac Daley worked out of a bases-loaded, 37-pitch jam in the first inning and was still the pitcher of record in the fifth when Landon Aman drilled a three-run double, one of only two hits by the Midgets all day.

Daley got the win after allowing three hits in five innings and striking out four. He left after walking a runner to open the sixth and was replaced by Nick Deschamp, who went the rest of the way. Like Daley, Deschamp worked out of trouble in both his innings and got the final out of the game on a sharp line drive to right with the tying run at second.

“One punch … hopefully it doesn’t come to that again, but that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Dickinson coach Pete Dobitz said.

The Packers left 10 runners on and at least one in each inning.

“We didn’t get the timely hits early. We let them dictate our at-bats,” West Fargo coach Brett Peterson said. “If we would have put a number up in the early innings, we could have put some pressure on them. The fact that we couldn’t push one across allowed them to stay in the game.”