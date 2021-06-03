Dickinson defeats West Fargo in first round of Class A baseball tournament

The Dickinson Midgets were on the ropes from the start and they stayed there, holding on to beat West Fargo 3-2 Thursday in a first-round game at the state Class A baseball tournament in Mandan.
Dickinson starter Isaac Daley worked out of a bases-loaded, 37-pitch jam in the first inning and was still the pitcher of record in the fifth when Landon Aman drilled a three-run double, one of only two hits by the Midgets all day.
Daley got the win after allowing three hits in five innings and striking out four. He left after walking a runner to open the sixth and was replaced by Nick Deschamp, who went the rest of the way. Like Daley, Deschamp worked out of trouble in both his innings and got the final out of the game on a sharp line drive to right with the tying run at second.
“One punch … hopefully it doesn’t come to that again, but that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Dickinson coach Pete Dobitz said.
The Packers left 10 runners on and at least one in each inning.
“We didn’t get the timely hits early. We let them dictate our at-bats,” West Fargo coach Brett Peterson said. “If we would have put a number up in the early innings, we could have put some pressure on them. The fact that we couldn’t push one across allowed them to stay in the game.”
Daley struggled in the first inning. After getting two quick outs, he walked Jaden Grefsrud, hit Griffin Staahl and walked Peyton Jantzi. He struck out Eastin Heisler looking on his 37th pitch to end the inning.
“I had a guy in the bullpen almost the whole game and yet Isaac Daley battled on the mound,” Dobitz said. “He bent but he didn’t break and our defense helped us out.”
West Fargo starter Brayden Jacobson took a no-hitter into the fifth inning when a ball lost in the sun set in motion a three-run inning by the Midgets. He walked Logan Bentz to open the inning and struck out Carson Weiler. Nathaniel Jilek then lofted a high fly to left-center where Packers’ center-fielder Carter Birrenkott and left-fielder Mason Stoelting converged on it. Both players lost it in the sun and the no-hitter was gone.
Britton Cranston struck out and Chase Henderson worked a walk to load the bases. After a coach’s visit to the mound, Aman then ripped a bases-clearing double to deep left, and that was all the Midgets needed to move into Friday's semifinal against Shanley.
Peterson said it was the right decision to leave Jacobson in.
“He’s our bulldog. That was really the only ball they scored off of. I’d take my chances 10 time out of 10,” Peterson said.
Daley walked Jantzi to open the sixth inning and was replaced by Deschamp, who walked his first batter and wild pitched Jantzi to second. Tyler Rued then grounded to second and shortstop Aman threw the relay wild to first allowing Jantzi to score. Deschamp got out of further trouble.
The Packers had one more chance in the seventh. Birrenkott led off with a single and went to second on a throwing error. With one out, Stahl doubled and the Packers were alive.
Deschamp responded with a strikeout of Jantzi, then gave up a ringing line drive that Jaden Bast charged and caught to end the game.
The Packers play Bismarck Century in Friday's consolation round and Dickinson meets Fargo Shanley in the semis.