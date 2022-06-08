Depth, versatility pegged as strengths for Govs

Things came together at the right time for the Bismarck Govs last summer.

After an up and down regular season, the Govs' postseason run ended just one victory short of a trip to the Central Plains Regional.

Mike Skytland's squad returns several key contributors off that 23-win team as the Govs open the season tonight at Municipal Ballpark against Mandan. First pitch is set for 7:30.

"As the year goes on, and as everything starts to fit together, we see this as a pretty talented group of players," Skytland said. "I would say we have a few more younger guys than we've had, so it could potentially be one of those things where we're better in the second half of the season."

The Govs' roster features seven All-West Region players from the high school season, including Carter Kreuger, Gavin Lill and Carson Motschenbacher from Century, Legacy's Marcus Butts, Isaac Pegors and Lucas Vasey and Tommy Kraljic of St. Mary's. Michael Fagerland, an all-region state pick as a sophomore at Shiloh Christian, is part of the young crew Skytland is high on.

Luke Pengilly and Noah Riedinger, two more all-region caliber players from Century, figure prominently. As does Ryan Keup, a key pitcher last season for the Govs. Keup graduated in 2021, but is young enough to play again this summer.

"We'll look to him to provide stability and second base and on the mound," Skytland said of Keup.

Pitching depth should be a strength.

"I think just about everybody on the roster throws and considers themselves a pitcher," Skytland said. "To have that depth throughout the course of a long season will help us."

Pegors, an all-state shortstop/pitchers for the Sabers, provided an anchor at the back of the bullpen last season for the Govs and could return to that role again, although it's not in ink.

"Playing shortstop, you'd prefer not to overthrow him," Skytland said of Pegors, a University of Mary commit. "We haven't decided for sure what role he'll be in, but he is comfortable (in relief.)"

The Govs should be deep behind the plate with Butts and Century's Max Vig. In a pinch, almost anybody could wear any kind of glove.

"This group has a lot of versatility and we'll probably learn some things as we go as to where guys fit that we never even thought of," Skytland said.

Skytland said the Govs will carry 17 players, a little larger number than usual. The extra bodies will come in handy, especially early. Bismarck plays six of the next seven days, with the only off day Monday (June 13). They'll join the Chiefs, Fargo Post 2, Minot, Granite Falls, Minn., and Saskatoon at the Border Battle in Mandan, starting on Friday. Four games will be played Friday, five on Saturday and four more on Sunday, including the championship at 3:45 p.m. at Memorial Ballpark.

"They've been playing in high school, they're ready to go," Skytland said.

The state tournament is in West Fargo July 26-30. The top two teams advance to the Central Plains Regional Aug. 3-7 in Rapid City, S.D.

