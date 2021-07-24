 Skip to main content
Davitt, Bucks blank Larks

Duncan Davitt and Connor O’Halloran were locked in a pitcher’s duel early.

This time, the Bismarck Larks couldn’t muster any late-inning offense.

Davitt and three relievers combined to limit the Larks to six hits in posting a 2-0 Northwoods League shutout on Saturday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Davitt threw five shutout innings to open the game for the Bucks, scattering four hits and striking out six batters.

O’Halloran nearly matched Davitt, allowing one run over six innings, holding Waterloo to three hits, walking six and striking out six.

The Bucks got on the board first, snapping a scoreless deadlock when Max Jung-Goldberg scored on a two-out, bases-loaded balk by O’Halloran in the top of the fourth.

Given a lead, the Bucks bullpen shut down Bismarck the rest of the way. Anthony Pro, Aaron Treloar and Zach Button combined for four innings, allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Waterloo added a run in the eighth as Jacob Ruley lined a two-out RBI single to left, driving in Emi Gonzalez for a 2-0 Bucks lead.

Ethan Abbott allowed one walk and one hit with one K in pitching the seventh for the Larks. Zach Reeder finished with two innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out two.

Emi Gonzalez had two hits for the Bucks, while Drew Beazley had two hits for the Larks, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bucks and Larks meet again at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Waterloo 2, Bismarck 0

Waterloo;000;100;010;-;2;6;0

Bismarck;000;000;000;-;0;6;1

Duncan Davitt, Anthony Pron (6), Aaron Treloar (8), Zach Button (9) and Emi Gonzalez; Connor O’Halloran, Ethan Abbott (7), Zach Reeder (8) and Brody Tanksley. W – Davitt (3-2). L – O’Halloran (2-1). HR – None.

Highlights: Wat – Gonzalez 2-for-3, R; Davitt 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SOs; Pron 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 B, 2 SOs; Treloar 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO; Button 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SOs. Bis – Drew Beazley 2-for-4; O’Halloran 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 6 SOs; Abbott 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Reeder 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SOs.

Records: Waterloo 6-10 second half; Bismarck 7-6 second half.

