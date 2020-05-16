Column: Baseball returns to Bismarck with the Sandlot Showdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Long ago, in a country so much different than the one we live in now, different even without COVID-19 tossing a Bert Blyleven-style curve starting at our chins before striking us out looking, kids played baseball with friends.

In a field.

With no parents of coaches pushing, pulling or prodding.

We chose sides, the fat kid usually caught -- unless he could pitch -- and four or five to a side was the norm. And life was good.

Those days gave way to leagues, that gave way to all-star leagues, that gave way to traveling teams and practices several days a week. The game was taken over by adults who thought it in the best interest of their kids to put them in camps and on all-star teams and send them all around the country, weeding out those who just wanted to play for fun.

Baseball stopped being a sandlot sport. No more Benny “The Jet,” no more Squints, no more Great Hambinos. Now, they were “No. 27 of the south all-stars.” Let me tell you, I don’t know his name but his dad bought all the team’s equipment and sure he has the launch angle down.

We accepted all that for love of the game. Then, even that was all gone. Replaced by nothing.