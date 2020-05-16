Column: Baseball returns to Bismarck with the Sandlot Showdown

Long ago, in a country so much different than the one we live in now, different even without COVID-19 tossing a Bert Blyleven-style curve starting at our chins before striking us out looking, kids played baseball with friends.
In a field.
With no parents of coaches pushing, pulling or prodding.
We chose sides, the fat kid usually caught -- unless he could pitch -- and four or five to a side was the norm. And life was good.
Those days gave way to leagues, that gave way to all-star leagues, that gave way to traveling teams and practices several days a week. The game was taken over by adults who thought it in the best interest of their kids to put them in camps and on all-star teams and send them all around the country, weeding out those who just wanted to play for fun.
Baseball stopped being a sandlot sport. No more Benny “The Jet,” no more Squints, no more Great Hambinos. Now, they were “No. 27 of the south all-stars.” Let me tell you, I don’t know his name but his dad bought all the team’s equipment and sure he has the launch angle down.
We accepted all that for love of the game. Then, even that was all gone. Replaced by nothing.
Just when it was time for acceptance of a new normal of baseball, COVID-19 put one right under the chin of every baseball-loving kid and adult out there. The diamonds faded, batting cages fell silent, baseball fans were left with nothing but fields of memories.
Locally, the Bismarck Larks, who had succeeded here where many teams before them had failed, circled in a holding pattern. Others, like U-Mary, Bismarck State College and all the area high schools were just … done.
Baseball is never just done. A game could theoretically never end, just stay tied for eternity. There’s not a clock ticking toward a final buzzer. And it’s one of the few sports where every play begins with the defense possessing the ball. And it’s relaxing to watch, except when your team is playing a tight game.
Funny how it takes something like COVID to take away something we have taken for granted. God, what we would do to see even the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on MLB Network every single night.
Some of us even get up at 5:30 in the morning now to watch Korean baseball with cardboard cutout fans in the stands and cheerleaders. It’s kind of old school, they run hard all the time; they don’t posture and preen; they have cheerleaders and … they …. they … ZZZZZZZZZZ … What did I miss?
We make do with replays of the 1987 World Series, but still skip 1991 no matter how starved we are for baseball. Charlie Leibrandt to Kirby? Really Bobby, what were you thinking?
Then from out of nowhere, like Fred Lynn or Mark “The Bird” Fidrych, a kid steps in to take us back to sandlot days.
Tyler Strand, a hockey/baseball player from Bismarck High School came up with an idea: Let people pick their own teams and come to Bismarck and have a tournament.
Brilliant.
So, the Sandlot Showdown began on Friday and ends today at Haaland Field and Tatley Park. The only structure was the schedule for the nine teams. And even that changed to accommodate some teams, whose players had to leave for a senior recognition parade.
Signs were the only reminder of the times we are in, advising fans to keep their social distance.
Strand’s own Bismarck Maroon team got the Showdown started with a walk-off 5-4 win (a bases-loaded walk) over Kidder County. Instead of angry scowls from the vanquished, the players gathered in front of the dugouts and laughed while exchanging virtual high-fives with the victors across the diamond.
Kids made good plays and played hard. They were reminded right after the game that this was better than being in school. They didn’t need reminding.
The Showdown will conclude Saturday, then the players will scatter back to Carrington, Kidder County, Renville County, Bismarck, Mandan, Williston. The players are hoping that baseball can continue in some form despite Legion seasons being canceled.
We hope it can, too. The sun in our faces, the sounds of the scattered crowd, the popping of the ball in the glove. For a short time, all was great again.
Scooter Pursley is a Bismarck Tribune sports writer.
