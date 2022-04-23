Mary swept by Minot State

With the hope of extending their season-long eight-game winning streak, the University of Mary baseball team headed to South Dakota to take on Minot State for a three-game set.

The first two games came Saturday, and Minot State ended Mary's winning streak with authority, shutting out the Marauders 4-0 in game one and blowing the second game open for a 12-1 win.

Mary ace Austin Wagner took the mound in game one and took a tough-luck loss.

Wagner's lone earned run allowed came in the second, with Mark Ossanna scoring Matt Malone on a fielder's choice.

Fielding in the third inning hurt Mary badly. A throwing error by Michael Polson with two outs allowed the Beavers to build a three-run inning, and despite Wagner eventually containing the damage by striking out Ossanna for the Mary single-season strikeout record (74), the damage was done.

Wagner finished with six innings pitched, allowing six hits and issuing just one walk while tallying seven strikeouts. Liam Sommer came on in relief and worked a clean seventh inning.

Mary was only able to work a pair of walks against Minot State starter Ricky Apodaca, who struck out seven Marauders in four innings of work to earn the win.

Minot State relief pitchers Trevyn Badger and Logan Herrera each gave up a hit, one to Kendall Keller and the other to Ty Jones, but the Marauders were unable to work either around to score.

Craig Schmich came in and pitched the final two-thirds of an inning to earn the save for Minot State.

The Beavers were all too happy to see the end of Wagner and Sommer and got off the starting blocks in a hurry in game two.

An RBI single by Matt Malone gave the Beavers the lead.

Mary's lone run of the day came in the bottom of the first. An RBI single by Noah Hull scored Derek Shoen, who had a 3-for-3 outing in game two.

The score was not tied long. Four-run innings in the second and third tagged Mary starter Kody Jones with the loss as he allowed nine runs on nine hits and four walks over just three innings of work.

Jones gave way to Mark Schommer, who pitched three innings of his own and allowed a trio of runs, only two of which were earned, on three hits and a walk.

Mary's offense was slightly more active in game two, working six walks and knocking out six hits, but Shoen's first-inning run was the only damage Mary could accomplish against Minot State starter Dominick Parkhurst.

Gage Yost and Garrett Nicholson cleaned up the sixth and seventh innings for the Beavers, and with the 10-run mercy rule met, the game ended two innings early.

Mary will look to rebound with a win in game three against Minot State this morning. First pitch in the matchup is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.