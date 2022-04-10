Mary salvages finale, Mystics split with Dawson

Needing a win to salvage their weekend series against Upper Iowa, the University of Mary baseball team got just what they needed, pounding out 15 hits in a 13-4 win over the Peacocks.

Pitching was particularly good for the Marauders Sunday, as they got five innings of two-run ball from winning pitcher Parker Wakelyn.

After a no-out appearance from Andrew Brooks to start the sixth inning, who faced just two batters that would eventually come around to score, Liam Sommer came in and fired four innings on just 38 pitches, walking one and striking out three to earn his first save of the season.

No matter which pitcher the Peacocks threw at the Marauders, they found ways to make contact and get hits.

Mary's offense knocked out Upper Iowa starter Grant Ver Voort after three innings where he allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks, then tagged each of Upper Iowa's next three pitchers with at least two hits and two runs each.

Every Marauder starter either reached base or scored a run in the game.

After Upper Iowa took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Mary tied it with a pair of RBI singles from Kendall Keller and Jon Prokop.

Mary took its first lead of the game in the fourth inning on a two-run homer by James Martin.

Derek Shoen, who has usually been providing the power output for the Marauders, was kept in the park, but still made plenty of impact. Shoen knocked in Kyle Jameson for the game-winning run in the fifth inning, and doubled in another run to give the Marauders a 12-4 lead in the eighth, before scoring on a wild pitch for Mary's final run of the game.

Allowing stolen bases was a problem for the Marauders all series long; they allowed five more Sunday to finish the three-game series having conceded 11 thefts.

Jake Hilmer was the lone Peacock to finish with more than one hit, as he had two to drive in three of Upper Iowa's four runs on the day.

As for the explosive Mary offense, Jameson, Calvin James, Shoen, Noah Hull, and Prokop all had two or more hits on the day, with Hull and Prokop joining Martin in the home run category.

MYSTICS SPLIT WITH DAWSON

Bismarck State got an excellent challenge from Dawson Community College over the weekend.

After taking the first game of their home-and-home four-game set with Dawson 10-4, the dominant Mystics offense was shut out for the first time this season, with the Buccaneers winning 2-0.

The Mystics endured their first, and brief, losing streak when they lost the first game Sunday 7-3, before rebounding and moving to 21-3 on the season by winning 9-4.

Bismarck State is scheduled for four more home games this week, with doubleheaders against Mayville State's JV team and Williston State cued up. That is, of course, assuming the weather cooperates.

