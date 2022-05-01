Marauders sweep Northern State

With the final week of their regular season kicking off, the University of Mary baseball team needed some big wins to help its push for the playoffs.

It got just that at Mandan Memorial Park, earning a doubleheader sweep over Northern State Sunday to boost themselves towards a playoff spot in the NSIC, 4-2 and 5-0.

The win in game one was of the comeback variety.

The Mary offense was shut down for the majority of their seven innings against the Wolves, while Marauders starter Austin Wagner (4-3) was tagged with a two-run double off the bat of Northern State catcher Niko Penzonella before settling in to pitch all seven innings.

With only two hits and four baserunners through the first five innings, the Marauders were in dire straits.

That is, until Mary first baseman Derek Shoen stepped to the plate and jumped on a pitch from Wolves starter Brian Baker and blasted it out to right field for his 14th home run of the season to cut the lead to 2-1.

After a double play in the bottom of the sixth allowed Wagner to face just three batters, the Marauders got to work in the top of the seventh.

A walk and a single knocked Baker out of the game after he struck out Michael Polson, but Ty Jones came through with a game-changing three-run home run to right field that gave the Marauders a 4-2 lead.

Wagner slammed the door, getting a strike out and two flyouts to close out his fourth win of the season in the bottom of the seventh.

Game two saw more than double the hits of game one, but one fewer run, as a quartet of Mary pitchers combined for an eight-hit shutout of the Wolves.

The Marauders got their offense going early, with a two-run single by James Martin in the top of the first to score Calvin James and Shoen.

That would be it for quite a while, as the Marauders would not score again until they pushed across two runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Mary's pitching staff picked up its slow-scoring offense in game two. Kody James went four innings, allowing two hits and a walks while striking out just one.

Mark Schommer was first in in relief, pitching two innings to earn the win. Schommer allowed just two hits and a hit batter to reach while striking out four Wolves hitters.

Gabe Ridenour pitched the seventh and the eighth while Paxton Miller cleaned up the ninth, allowing just four hits, a walk, and a hit batter to reach while keeping the scoreline clear.

Northern State starter Seth Brewer pitched through the first inning trouble, going six innings while allowing six hits, four walks and a hit batter while only allowing the two runs in the first and striking out six.

Mary jumped on reliever Christian Mundt, who made it through an inning despite allowing three hits and two runs. Blake Ask relieved Mundt and allowed a run thanks to a hit batter and two wild pitches, and Brenden Baxter pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Marauders conclude their three-game series against the Wolves this morning at 10 a.m., with the teams playing at the Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck.

