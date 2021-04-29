Coach cautiously optimistic over Legacy's promising start

Streeter is confident that the pitching depth is there.

"The way baseball is played around here, I think you have to put it on your pitching. ... We have experience with that depth. We have guys who have thrown meaningful innings in the summer and meaningful innings in high school. ... That's one of the things we haven't had in the past. ... I would say (pitching) is a strength for us," Streeter observed.

He pointed to Tuesday's first game against St. Mary's as an example.

"Carter (Klipfel) doesn't have his best stuff and Wyatt (Kraft) goes in there and gives us five strong innings," he said. "We have four or five guys with us who have thrown big games with the Governors or played in that 15-year-old Babe Ruth tournament."

Bismarck placed second in the 2019 national 15-and-under Babe Ruth tournament, which was played at Municipal Ballpark.

Pitching depth will be essential as the regular season winds down. Legacy is scheduled for 10 games over the final 11 days of the regular season, four of which are against Dickinson and Minot. The Sabers play host to Dickinson for a doubleheader on May 15 and Minot for a twin bill on May 17.