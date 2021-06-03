Clemenson fires gem in the heat for West Fargo Sheyenne

Casey Clemenson likes pitching in the heat. It was real hot Thursday in Mandan and Minot had no shot.

Only a sophomore, the West Fargo Sheyenne left-hander fired six stellar innings in the Mustangs’ 9-0 win over Minot in quarterfinal action of the state Class A tournament with temps just a tick under 100 degrees.

“I love pitching in the heat. My arm felt good, everything felt good,” Clemenson said.

It was so hot, the sturdily-built Clemenson, who also plays basketball at Sheyenne, switched up tactics.

“Honestly, I was going to try to thumb them to death, get them to roll over on changeups, but everything was feeling so good, I just started pounding the zone,” Clemenson said.

Featuring a firm mid-80s fastball, Clemenson allowed just three hits – only one of which was hit hard – and struck out 11.

Ryan Bodell, a Minot High grad and head coach at West Fargo Sheyenne, said Clemenson continued a recent trend.

“He’s been good the last four or five starts he’s had,” Bodell said of Clemenson. “Him and Brennan Haman have been our 1A and 1B guys.”