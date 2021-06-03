Clemenson fires gem in the heat for West Fargo Sheyenne

Casey Clemenson likes pitching in the heat. It was real hot Thursday in Mandan and Minot had no shot.
Only a sophomore, the West Fargo Sheyenne left-hander fired six stellar innings in the Mustangs’ 9-0 win over Minot in quarterfinal action of the state Class A tournament with temps just a tick under 100 degrees.
“I love pitching in the heat. My arm felt good, everything felt good,” Clemenson said.
It was so hot, the sturdily-built Clemenson, who also plays basketball at Sheyenne, switched up tactics.
“Honestly, I was going to try to thumb them to death, get them to roll over on changeups, but everything was feeling so good, I just started pounding the zone,” Clemenson said.
Featuring a firm mid-80s fastball, Clemenson allowed just three hits – only one of which was hit hard – and struck out 11.
Ryan Bodell, a Minot High grad and head coach at West Fargo Sheyenne, said Clemenson continued a recent trend.
“He’s been good the last four or five starts he’s had,” Bodell said of Clemenson. “Him and Brennan Haman have been our 1A and 1B guys.”
Eli Nissen, Minot’s best pitcher and also a 10th-grader, matched zeroes with Clemenson until the bottom of the fourth when the Mustangs struck for four runs. The pivotal sequence came when Minot opted to walk Sheyenne leadoff batter Quade Peters to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Lance Oster, the next batter, rolled a single over the second-base bag to score two runs. The throw home was wild and allowed Peters speed home all the way from first.
Peters, who will attend Mesa Community College next season, one of the top JUCOs in the country, also made a stellar catch in deep center field to end the top of the fifth inning. Peters went 2-for-3 at the plate, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
“He’s one of the best center fielders I’ve ever seen. If it’s catchable, he’s going to run it down,” Bodell said. “He’s definitely one of the top players in the state this season.”
The Mustangs, who face Bismarck Legacy in the semifinals Friday night, outhit the Magi, 8-3. Morgan Nygaard doubled twice for Minot.
